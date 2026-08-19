THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND to be Presented at Milwaukee Rep

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater will kick off its 2026/27 Season, it’s second in the Associated Bank Theater Center, with The World Goes ’Round, a vibrant musical revue celebrating the legendary songwriting team John Kander and Fred Ebb, running September 11 – November 1, 2026, in the Stackner Cabaret. Featuring 36 unforgettable songs from iconic Broadway hits including Chicago, Cabaret, and Kiss of the Spider Woman, this dazzling production delivers pure musical joy from start to finish.

The cast of The World Goes ’Round features seven powerhouse performers including Milwaukee native Joe Kinosian, creator of Murder For Two, which premiered off-Broadway and sold out the Stackner in the 2017/18 season. He is joined by RJ Christian (Parade, American Theatre Group), Paula Gaudier (In the Heights, Bristol Riverside Theater), Jillian Louis (It Should have Been You, Broadway), Brett Ryback (Murder For Two, off-Broadway) Tiffany Topol (Guys & Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) and a cast member yet to be announced.

Conceived by Susan Stroman, David Thompson and Scott Ellis, The World Goes ’Round is directed and choreographed by Milwaukee Rep favorite Kelley Faulkner, whose dynamic staging brings sizzling showstoppers, intimate ballads, and razor‑sharp humor to life in an unforgettable night of song and dance. She is joined by music director and arranger Joe Kinosian (Murder For Two), set designer Em Allen (The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza, First Stage), Costume Designer Robert Sharon (It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Milwaukee Rep), lighting designer Megan Reilly (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, UW-Madison), sound designer Stefanie Senior (Women of Rock, Milwaukee Rep), and stage manager Jade Bruno.

A beloved celebration of Kander and Ebb’s unmatched musical legacy, The World Goes ’Round moves seamlessly from bold, brassy numbers to tender, emotionally rich moments—showcasing the duo’s extraordinary range and the performers’ exceptional versatility. Praised as a “snazzily staged outpouring of song and dance” (The New York Times), this exhilarating revue invites audiences to revel in Broadway’s greatest hits performed with heart, humor, and show‑stopping style.

The World Goes ’Round will be performed September 11 – November 1, 2026, in the Stackner Cabaret as part of the David Kundert Stackner Season, with Executive Producers Kristine and Wayne Lueders and Associate Producers Richard Grunke and William Grasch.



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