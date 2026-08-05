Video: FOOTLOOSE Director Stephen Mear Talks Milwaukee Rep Production

NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Milwaukee Repertory Theater has posted a new video conversation with Stephen Mear, the director and choreographer behind its upcoming production of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL. The clip finds Mear discussing his approach to the show ahead of its run at the theater's Checota Powerhouse Theater, playing September 22 through November 1, 2026.

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is built around a catalog of iconic 1980s hits and tells a story described in the video's promotional materials as full of love and joy, paired with what the theater calls breathtaking dance moves.

Mear is an Olivier Award-winning artist who has previously wowed Rep audiences with his choreography for Ragtime and Guys and Dolls, according to the video's description. His return to the Rep for Footloose continues that relationship, with the theater positioning the production as a high-energy centerpiece of its 2026/27 season lineup.

The video follows Milwaukee Repertory Theater's announcement of a one-day ticket sale for Footloose, which announced Mear's dual role as director and choreographer for the production. The new footage gives audiences a closer look at his creative perspective heading into rehearsals and the show's fall opening.

Need more Milwaukee, WI Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...