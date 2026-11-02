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CoLAB Method to Open On-Camera Acting Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults in Milwaukee

Co-founders Thomas Adisi and Daniella Adisi will lead the classes, which cover on-camera technique, scene study, cold reads and self-tapes.

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CoLAB Method to Open On-Camera Acting Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults in Milwaukee

CoLAB Method's in-person film and TV acting classes start Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St. Four groups meet Fridays, 5:30-6:30 PM: Elementary (ages 6-9), Middle School (9-13), High School (12-18) and Adult (18+), max 15 per class. Tuition is $325 per 12-class cycle, or 3 payments of $125.

The classes are led by married co-founders Thomas Adisi (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med), who leads on-camera coaching, and Daniella Adisi, an actor and director with national commercial credits, who leads mindset coaching. Thomas began teaching on-camera acting at the Milwaukee Rep in 2016, and the two opened their own studio in 2018.

Students learn what changes when the camera turns on: on-camera technique, scene study, cold reads and self-tapes, with confidence built along the way. Registration: https://academy.colabmethod.com/p/page-e6346dd7



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