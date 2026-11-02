Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CoLAB Method to Open On-Camera Acting Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults in Milwaukee
Co-founders Thomas Adisi and Daniella Adisi will lead the classes, which cover on-camera technique, scene study, cold reads and self-tapes.
CoLAB Method's in-person film and TV acting classes start Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St. Four groups meet Fridays, 5:30-6:30 PM: Elementary (ages 6-9), Middle School (9-13), High School (12-18) and Adult (18+), max 15 per class. Tuition is $325 per 12-class cycle, or 3 payments of $125.
The classes are led by married co-founders Thomas Adisi (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med), who leads on-camera coaching, and Daniella Adisi, an actor and director with national commercial credits, who leads mindset coaching. Thomas began teaching on-camera acting at the Milwaukee Rep in 2016, and the two opened their own studio in 2018.
Students learn what changes when the camera turns on: on-camera technique, scene study, cold reads and self-tapes, with confidence built along the way. Registration: https://academy.colabmethod.com/p/page-e6346dd7
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