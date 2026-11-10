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Photos: Austin Colby Stars in THE GREAT GATSBY North American Tour

Colby will appear as Jay Gatsby for a limited engagement.

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New production photos have been released from the North American tour of The Great Gatsby, featuring original Broadway cast member Austin Colby, who is appearing as Jay Gatsby for a limited engagement. Colby previously starred as Tom Buchanan in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, with additional credits including New York productions of Masquerade and Jersey Boys and national tours of Disney’s Frozen (Hans) and The Sound of Music (Rolf). Check out the photos below!

The tour currently features Austin Colby as Jay Gatsby, and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan, Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson as Jordan Baker, Lila Coogan as Myrtle Wilson, Will Branner as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions as George Wilson, and Edward Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim. The company features ensemble members, D'Marreon Alexander, William Bishop, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Caress, Valeria Ceballos, Daniel Fullerton, Anna Gassett, Joann Gilliam, Rosie Granito, Josiah Hicks, Nina Michael Howland, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Kurt Kemper, Tash Marconi, Joi D. McCoy, Charlotte McKinley, Macy McKown, Alli Sutton, Ryan Vogt, Keila Sue Wong, and Shai Yammanee.

Read the reviews for THE GREAT GATSBY on tour here.

The Great Gatsby features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner  Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley  (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).  

The Great Gatsby features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements and music supervision are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), additional arrangements are by music supervisor Daniel Edmonds, associate directing from David Ruttura, associate choreography by Cedric Dodd, and casting is by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet). Steven Varon-Moore of Gentry & Associates is the General Manager, and Alex Williams of NETworks Presentations is the Production Manager.  

The Tour Conductor is Charlie Alterman, Kelsey Tippins serves as the Production Stage Manager, Amanda M. Stuart is the Stage Manager, and Benji Kern is the Assistant Stage Manager. Katie Cortez is the Company Manager, and Taylor O. Parris is the Assistant Company Manager.

The North American tour of The Great Gatsby is produced by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company and NETworks Presentations. Mark Shacket and Trinity Wheeler serve as Executive Producers for the production. Worldwide management for The Great Gatsby is handled by Foresight Theatrical.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Get The Great Gatsby Tickets From $71

More on this show: Photos: Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada & Corbin Bleu in THE GREAT GATSBY · 5/22/2026



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