Video: JP Coletta Performs 'Great Balls of Fire' at Milwaukee Rep

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater shared a new in-studio performance clip of JP Coletta playing 'Great Balls of Fire,' offering an early listen ahead of his upcoming solo show at the theater. The video shows Coletta performing the song on piano, described in the accompanying materials as a preview of "the electrifying music, powerhouse piano playing, and high-energy fun" expected in the production.

The song comes from Coletta's earlier turn as Jerry Lee Lewis in Milwaukee Rep's production of Million Dollar Quartet, and will be featured as part of JP Coletta's Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man, a concert built around the history of rock 'n' roll piano music. According to the theater, the show moves through the catalogs of artists spanning from the genre's early piano-driven roots into later popular music.

JP Coletta's Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man is set to run November 6, 2026 through January 3, 2027 in the Stackner Cabaret at Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

The clip follows an earlier sneak preview video and a prior sneak peek and interview with JP Coletta that the theater shared in the lead-up to the production's opening.

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