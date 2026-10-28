Video: ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN Sneak Preview at Milwaukee Rep

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A new preview clip from Milwaukee Repertory Theater offers a look at JP Coletta's Rock 'n' Roll Piano Man, the upcoming concert production set to run at the theater this season. The sneak preview shows glimpses of the staging, music and performance style ahead of the show's opening.

The production traces the history of rock 'n' roll piano music, moving from the early work of Little Richard and Fats Domino through Ray Charles and into the catalogs of Elton John and Billy Joel. Audiences can expect songs including 'Great Balls of Fire,' 'Bennie and the Jets' and 'She's Always a Woman' performed across the concert. JP Coletta, who previously played Jerry Lee Lewis in Milwaukee Rep's production of Million Dollar Quartet, created the show and performs with his band.

Rock 'n' Roll Piano Man will play November 6, 2026 through January 3, 2027 in the Stackner Cabaret at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, continuing the company's 2026/27 season.

Milwaukee Rep previously shared a sneak peek and interview with JP Coletta ahead of the production, offering additional background on the show and its creator.

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