VIDEO: First Look at NUNSENSE at Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Nunsense - a musical that has made millions laugh - in the Stackner Cabaret, November 8, 2019 - January 12, 2020.

Conceived and written by Dan Goggin, Nunsense keeps the audience in stitches with songs and comic interludes paced at break-neck speeds. In dire need of emergency funds after a culinary disaster nearly wipes out the convent, the Little Sisters of Hoboken pull out all the stops in a fundraising variety show featuring tap dancing, habit humor, an audience quiz and a special appearance by convent cook, Sister Julia, Child of God.

This clever comedy features Rep favorite Kelley Faulkner (Guys and Dolls, Always... Patsy Cline) as Sister Robert Anne, Veronica Garza (Miracle, Royal George Theatre) as Sister Mary Amnesia, Lachrisa Grandberry (Annie, Skylight Music Theatre) as Sister Mary Hubert, Melody Betts (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Sister Mary Regina/Mother Superior and former Rep Emerging Professional Resident Candace Thomas (Man of La Mancha, Milwaukee Rep) as Sister Mary Leo.

Making her directorial debut at The Rep, Milwaukee native and former Rep Acting Intern Malkia Stampley was previously seen last season in The Rep's Two Trains Running. A Whitefish Bay High School Hall of Fame for Arts inductee and Marquette University graduate, Malkia Stampley is a committed advocate for people of color in the performing arts in Milwaukee, co-founding the Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and directing Black Nativity at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts through Black Arts MKE for three years running.

Director Malkia Stampley is joined by a creative team that includes scenic design by Lisa Schlenker (Fires in the Mirror, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre), music direction by Rep Associate Artist Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, In the Heights), costume design by Debra Krajec (Lend Me a Tenor, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre), lighting design by Jared Gooding (2 Pianos 4 Hands, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Zach Berinstein (Hairspray, Skylight Music Theatre) and stage movement direction by Kelley Faulkner. Casting by Rep Casting Director Frank Honts and stage management by Emily Wright (The Miracle Worker, First Stage).

Nunsense is a part of the Camille & David Kundert Stackner Season. Executive producers for Nunsense are Margaret Dethloff & Terri Zeh, Beth & Pete Gottsacker, and Camille & David Kundert with associate producers Laura & Adam Peck. The Rep is sponsored in part by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).

Nunsense begins performances November 8, 2019 and runs through January 12, 2020 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, November 10 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.





