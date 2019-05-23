The Academy at Civic Theatre presents A.C.T. June Summer Session from June 17-29, 2019. Students can sign up for one, two, three, or all four classes in their age group. Our class offerings, including Dance Fever, Musical Madness, Acting Up, and Incredible Improvisation, are highly engaging and fun ways to develop and strengthen stage skills, build confidence, and have a whole lot of fun! Students of all ages and experience levels will have an exciting (and exhausting!) two weeks of theatre fun.

The summer camp culminates in showcase performances on the second Saturday of camp. Show times are 10 am and 1 pm on Saturday, June 29. Student attendance is mandatory for both showcase performances. The showcase performance is an outstanding display of what they have learned in the camp. There's singing, dancing, improv, acting, and more!

Registration is available online. Please call or email (djarecki@waukeshacivictheatre.org) with questions. We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express. For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





