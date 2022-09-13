Review: UNFORGETTABLE is a Lovely Evening of Song at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its 2022-2023 season in the Stackner Cabaret with Unforgettable, in conjuction with Artists Lounge Live. It's the same collaboration responsible for last season's dynamite Get Happy, starring Angela Ingersoll belting the songs of Judy Garland. This time, we're treated to John-Mark McGaha singing the soothing ballads and swingin' hits of the incomparable Nat King Cole.



The show is roughly 80% musical revue, 20% stroll through Cole's life and times. The charming McGaha recounts the similarities he and Cole share: both born in Alabama, both playing piano by age 5, and both having learned how to play from their own mothers. For those familiar with Nat King Cole, you may learn some surprising things, like that he was the first true international superstar and that he was jazz musician first, singer second.



For any millennial who thinks they don't know Nat King Cole, try this on for size: Cole croons "L-O-V-E" over the opening montage of 1998's The Parent Trap. And his iconic version of "The Christmas Song" is the #1 track on your "NOW! That's What I Call Christmas" CD. In short, Nat King Cole is a renowned balladeer and glorious vessel for the American Songbook -- songs like "Unforgettable," "Straighten Up and Fly Right," and "The Very Thought of You." Even if you think you don't know his repetoire, you likely do.



Whatever your familiarity with the genre, Unforgettable is an elegant evening of song. While McGaha's voice isn't a dead ringer for Cole's, he's an immense pleasure to experience -- a world-class vocalist and total class act. And yes, he even sings "The Christmas Song." McGaha is backed by a brilliant jazz quartet with Chuck Larkin on piano (William Kurk Tues-Fri), Ryan Bennett on drums, Jeff Hamann on upright bass, and Jesse Montijo on sax and flute. There's a handful of times when Larkin turns the keys over to McGaha, and watching him sing, play, and even do some very pretty whistling -- that's the magic. McGaha is a marvelous performer, and Milwaukee is lucky to welcome him.



In all, Unforgettable makes for a lovely evening to share with a loved one -- particularly if that loved one is a fan of the American Songbook. If you enjoyed Get Happy or any other classic Milwaukee Rep cabaret performance in recent years, Unforgettable holds a worthy spot among them. Thankfully, there is ample time to make room in your busy fall calendar; Unforgettable runs through November 6, 2022.