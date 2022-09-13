Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: UNFORGETTABLE is a Lovely Evening of Song at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER

Review: UNFORGETTABLE is a Lovely Evening of Song at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER

There’s Lots to L-O-V-E in this Nat King Cole Cabaret

Milwaukee, WI News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its 2022-2023 season in the Stackner Cabaret with Unforgettable, in conjuction with Artists Lounge Live. It's the same collaboration responsible for last season's dynamite Get Happy, starring Angela Ingersoll belting the songs of Judy Garland. This time, we're treated to John-Mark McGaha singing the soothing ballads and swingin' hits of the incomparable Nat King Cole.

The show is roughly 80% musical revue, 20% stroll through Cole's life and times. The charming McGaha recounts the similarities he and Cole share: both born in Alabama, both playing piano by age 5, and both having learned how to play from their own mothers. For those familiar with Nat King Cole, you may learn some surprising things, like that he was the first true international superstar and that he was jazz musician first, singer second.

For any millennial who thinks they don't know Nat King Cole, try this on for size: Cole croons "L-O-V-E" over the opening montage of 1998's The Parent Trap. And his iconic version of "The Christmas Song" is the #1 track on your "NOW! That's What I Call Christmas" CD. In short, Nat King Cole is a renowned balladeer and glorious vessel for the American Songbook -- songs like "Unforgettable," "Straighten Up and Fly Right," and "The Very Thought of You." Even if you think you don't know his repetoire, you likely do.

Whatever your familiarity with the genre, Unforgettable is an elegant evening of song. While McGaha's voice isn't a dead ringer for Cole's, he's an immense pleasure to experience -- a world-class vocalist and total class act. And yes, he even sings "The Christmas Song." McGaha is backed by a brilliant jazz quartet with Chuck Larkin on piano (William Kurk Tues-Fri), Ryan Bennett on drums, Jeff Hamann on upright bass, and Jesse Montijo on sax and flute. There's a handful of times when Larkin turns the keys over to McGaha, and watching him sing, play, and even do some very pretty whistling -- that's the magic. McGaha is a marvelous performer, and Milwaukee is lucky to welcome him.

In all, Unforgettable makes for a lovely evening to share with a loved one -- particularly if that loved one is a fan of the American Songbook. If you enjoyed Get Happy or any other classic Milwaukee Rep cabaret performance in recent years, Unforgettable holds a worthy spot among them. Thankfully, there is ample time to make room in your busy fall calendar; Unforgettable runs through November 6, 2022.


Regional Awards


From This Author - Kelsey Lawler

  Kelsey Lawler is a copywriter by day and zealot for local theater by night. She earned her BA in Writing Intensive English from Marquette University in 2009, and has been working as an edito... (read more about this author)


BWW Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is Immensely Enjoyable at the Milwaukee RepBWW Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS is Immensely Enjoyable at the Milwaukee Rep
June 7, 2022

What did our critic think of Murder on the Orient Express at Milwaukee rep? If you’re a fan of the “whodunit” genre, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express is a classic. If you don’t already know the identity of the murderer, don’t you dare go snooping around the internet to find out -- the reveal is far too delicious, as is this entire Milwaukee Repertory Theater production. 
BWW Review: Epic HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Stuns with Song at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATREBWW Review: Epic HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Stuns with Song at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE
May 24, 2022

This HUNCHBACK is staggering, extraordinary, and masterfully staged. The Skylight has outdone themselves with this season finale.
BWW Review: GET HAPPY is a Triumphant Tribute to Judy Garland at the MILWAUKEE REPBWW Review: GET HAPPY is a Triumphant Tribute to Judy Garland at the MILWAUKEE REP
May 10, 2022

Close your eyes, and you might think Judy Garland is in the room. Open them, and you might still think she’s in the room. Angela Ingersoll is both every-inch a blazing star in her own right and a glorious tribute to one of America’s all-time greatest voices. 
BWW Review: True Story of THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL Will Inspire All Ages at FIRST STAGEBWW Review: True Story of THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL Will Inspire All Ages at FIRST STAGE
May 9, 2022

Now playing at First Stage, The Amazing Lemonade Girl is based on the true story of Alexandra Flynn Scott, the young girl who started a childhood cancer movement by literally turning lemons into lemonade.
BWW Preview: LITTLE WOMEN Musical Prepares to Charm Southeast Wisconsin at Forte Theatre CompanyBWW Preview: LITTLE WOMEN Musical Prepares to Charm Southeast Wisconsin at Forte Theatre Company
April 21, 2022

The beloved story of Little Women became a Broadway musical in 2005. Now that musical is coming to the Milwaukee area at Forte Theatre Company. Founded by Randall and Brenda Dodge, Forte is on a mission to bring thriving, professional theater to Milwaukee's Southwest suburbs, enriching the lives of the community through high-quality shows and educational programs.