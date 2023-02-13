Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE HEART SELLERS is a Laugh-Aloud Love Letter to Friendship at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER

Review: THE HEART SELLERS is a Laugh-Aloud Love Letter to Friendship at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER

Two Women Find Fulfillment in the Essential Joy of Good Friends & Shared Experiences

Feb. 13, 2023  

The best kind of comedy just made its world premiere at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Lloyd Suh -- who authored The Chinese Lady, which the Rep produced in 2019 -- has another triumph on his hands with The Heart Sellers. Under the direction of Jennifer Chang, The Heart Sellers is a story of immigrants and friendship, funny and heartwarming.

The two-women play opens with Luna, a young Filipina, excitedly inviting Jane, a young Korean, into her apartment on Thanksgiving Day, 1970. The apartment reflects the year with shag carpet, groovy patterns, and mustard-colored everything. Luna and Jane met at the supermarket, drawn together by their similarities: both new to the U.S. from Asia, with husbands working demanding hours as medical residents, and an innate knowledge that their stories must have a lot in common.

The laughter starts straight away. Luna (Nicole Javier) barrels into the scene, goofy and garrulous, talking a mile a minute and barely stopping to catch a breath. She's so excited to welcome someone new into her home. By contrast, Jane (Narea Kang) lurks nervously in the doorway bundled in a puffer coat, a plaid scarf wrapped up to her eyeballs. The contrast between the two is quickly established.

But Jane soon steps inside and warms up to Luna, softening over the cooking of a Thanksgiving turkey and yams. Together they drink bad wine, page through photo albums, grow progressively tipsy, loosen up, bare their souls, and get both silly and serious.

Suh has written a plot and characters with smart balance. There are moments that move the audience to the edge of tears, but humor swiftly swoops in and laughter wins. That's what makes this the best kind of comedy. The Heart Sellers sits at the intersection of hilarious, heartwarming, and a little heartbreaking -- a funny play with loads of depth.

That depth really comes through in these well-rounded characters. In this 1hr and 35-minute no-intermission play, Luna and Jane discuss everything from American novelties like K-Mart and Jane Fonda to how life in the U.S. compares to their expectations. They reflect on being away from family, the difficulty of making friends, and their innermost dreams. It's wonderful to see these fully-realized women, full of laughter, wishes, questions, regrets, and wonder -- all told through Suh's conversational storytelling.

That storytelling is brought to life by the genuine performances of two brilliant actors: Nicole Javier and Narea King as Luna and Jane, respectively. Each is making their Milwaukee Rep debut with The Heart Sellers.

From their quirks to impressive broken-English accent work (shoutout to voice & dialect coach Joy Lanceta Coronel), Javier and King fully embody these women. Javier's chatty, high-energy Luna balances King's restrained Jane until the two eventually meet in the middle. Javier and King share a natural, jovial rapport and easy hysterical laughter. Even in moments of silence, these two communicate such depth and dimension. It's not just their expressions, but their delivery of these characters' simple acts of friendly intimacy, like sharing "home clothes" and stretching one blanket across the two of them.

This pure, honest depiction of female closeness is what resonates above all else. The Heart Sellers is a commentary on immigration, yes, but most of all it celebrates the joy and fulfillment that comes with good friends. So grab your dear ones for a theatrical experience that's a love letter to friendship. Like those friends, The Heart Sellers is something to treasure.

Information and tickets at Milwaukeerep.com.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow




Review: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the 60s at the MARCUS CENTER Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the '60s at the MARCUS CENTER
The tour of HAIRSPRAY is pure joy, lighting up Milwaukee’s Marcus Center through February 12th with exuberant dancing, glorious voices, and a bright, bubbly outlook that’s just what this Wisconsin winter needs. 
Photos: First Look at THE HEART SELLERS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at THE HEART SELLERS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Lloyd Suh’s The Heart Sellers, running February 7 – March 19, 2023 in the Stiemke Studio.
Review: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE Photo
Review: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE
The good news: Evita at Skylight Music Theatre is a stunner that's not to be missed. The bad news: Milwaukee-area theater fans only have until February 19th to catch it on stage.
Tickets For Disneys FROZEN at the Marcus Center Go On Sale Friday Photo
Tickets For Disney's FROZEN at the Marcus Center Go On Sale Friday
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Marcus Performing Arts Center announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00am.

From This Author - Kelsey Lawler

  Kelsey Lawler is a copywriter by day and zealot for local theater by night. She earned her BA in Writing Intensive English from Marquette University in 2009, and has been working as an edito... (read more about this author)


Review: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the '60s at the MARCUS CENTERReview: HAIRSPRAY is a Joyous Welcome to the '60s at the MARCUS CENTER
February 9, 2023

The tour of HAIRSPRAY is pure joy, lighting up Milwaukee’s Marcus Center through February 12th with exuberant dancing, glorious voices, and a bright, bubbly outlook that’s just what this Wisconsin winter needs. 
Review: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATREReview: EVITA Wins Hearts & Raises the Bar at SKYLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE
February 6, 2023

The good news: Evita at Skylight Music Theatre is a stunner that's not to be missed. The bad news: Milwaukee-area theater fans only have until February 19th to catch it on stage.
Review: CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Charms Little Ones at First StageReview: CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Charms Little Ones at First Stage
January 23, 2023

Many show highlights come from props and staging choices. From a field of orange flowers dancing around Carmela to conversations with her fuzzy dandelion to a flurry of bubbles representing hundreds wishes, these moments of stage magic are just that: magical.
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is a 'Merry War' from Start to Finish at the MILWAUKEE REPReview: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is a 'Merry War' from Start to Finish at the MILWAUKEE REP
January 17, 2023

Love and laughter are just what a Wisconsin winter needs, and just what the Milwaukee Rep is serving. They have something insanely special with this updated adaptation of a Shakespearean rom-com classic. For me, this is a Rep season favorite that will be tough to top. 
Review: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTERReview: MY FAIR LADY Charms Fans at the MARCUS CENTER
January 4, 2023

What did our critic think of MY FAIR LADY at MARCUS CENTER? There's a loverly bit of old-school musical theater at Milwaukee's Marcus Center this week. My Fair Lady returns, and fans of the original show and film starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison will no doubt adore this production. There's something comforting about a classic Broadway show delivering on its tried and true promises. For My Fair Lady, it's strong vocals, captivating characters, sumptuous costumes, richly-designed sets, a toe-tapper here, a chuckle there. All are present in this touring Lincoln Center Theater Production, directed by Bartlett Sher.
share