Review: REVIEW: MILWAUKEE REP'S 'BEEHIVE: THE 60S MUSICAL' at Milwaukee Rep

When describing the 1960s or "Beehive: The 60s Musical," the newest musical revue at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Stackner Cabaret, it's tempting to turn to Tina Turner for inspiration. Her "Proud Mary" (which is a highlight of the second half of "Beehive") starts out "easy" but ends up "rough" - in the best possible way.

Like the 60s, "Beehive" starts out with girl-group innocence and ends up with the power of the divas, from the immortal Turner to Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin and Dusty Springfield.

Jamie Mercado, Amaya White, Desireé Tolodziecki, Jackey Boelkow, Tess Marshall and Sarah Lynn Marion took turns in the spotlight, singing solo, in pairs or as a group, voices soaring or blending as needed.

The first act of the show covered the first act of the decade, showcasing nostalgic, familiar songs by The Supremes, Ronettes and Shirelles, but also t0ssing in the lesser known - but much loved, based on audience reaction -"Academy Award" by Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles.

Each singer had her chance to shine and Mercado, who appeared in the last Stackner season in "Dad's Season Tickets" also acted as tour guide throughout the musical journey. Even though the TV show "That Girl" didn't premiere until 1966, I couldn't help but thing her Act One/early decade hair and costume was a wink at '60s icon Marlo Thomas.

Boelkow perfectly captured the look and wistful optimism of Connie Francis (a favorite of my childhood) with "Where the Boys Are." Marshall channeled the evening's girl-power theme, leading the charge in Leslie Gore's anthem "You Don't Own Me" ­- which, interestingly, was written by two men, John Madara and David White.

White tore the place up with Turner's "Proud Mary," and "River Deep Mountain High" and Tolodziecki brought the soul with a trio the Queen's hits, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman."

But it was Marion who owned the stage (and the foot-stamping audience) as Janis Joplin in her own mini-concert including powerfully raw "Cry Baby" and mellower "Me and Bobby McGee."

"Beehive, directed by Laura Braza, with prerecorded music directed by Tom Vendafreddo and choreography David P. Roman, will keep the beat going at the Stackner through Jan. 15.

The cast of Beehive: The 60s Musical. Photo by Michael Brosilow.