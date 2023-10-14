Review: CANDIDE at Skylight Music Theatre

The operetta “Candide,” created by Leonard Bernstein based on a story by Voltaire, debuted in 1956. It has gone through a series of changes and has involved such legendary talents as Stephen Sondheim and Dorothy Parker. Milwaukee’s Skylight Music Theatre alone has produced it two otherprevious times in its history. But what you’ll see on the Skylight stage until Oct. 29 is brand new, thanks to the visual wit and innovation of director James Ortiz.

Set in 1950s America (as opposed to the original 18th century Europe), "Candide" tells the story of an innocent young man, Candide, played by Sam Simahk. He is the disciple of teacher/philosopher Pangloss (Andrew Varela), who preaches that everything happens for a reason - so no matter what happens, we’re in the best possible world.

His philiosphy, and Candide’s relentless belief in it, is tested by war, poverty, theft, pox, violent assault and murder.

Candide's first love Cunegonde (Susie Robinson), and several other of Candide’s friends, are similarly tested as they are tossed back and forth through a war-torn world.

Director Ortiz is also the "Candide" scenic designer and puppet designer (several of the plays most odious characters are portrayed by huge puppets. The visuals are stunning.

There’s a lot going on in the play and it moves along pretty quickly. The talented Simahk and Robinson are joined by an energetic troupe of supporting characters with equally fine voice and comic timing, including Varela, Sara Stern, Doug Clemons, Samantha Sostarich, Shawn Holmes, Nathan Marinan, Ben George, Molly Wiley and Lydia Rose Eiche.

While many of the plot points are deadly serious and “Candide” takes aim at a range of instituations, particularly organized religion, the play travels easily from the ridiculous to the sublime. In the end, it is sublimely ridiculous and sublimely entertaining.