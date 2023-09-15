Review: COUNTRY SUNSHINE: THE LEGENDARY LADIES OF NASHVILLE WITH KATIE DEAL at Milwaukee Rep

"Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville With Katie Deal," which the Milwaukee Repertory Theater delivers gems of country classics from legends ranging from Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline to Shania Twain.

Deal brings her own style to the songs of Dottie West, Kitty Wells, Reba McEntire, (of course) Dolly Parton and others – she sings in tribute, not impersonation. And she more than does these legendary women justice.

Deal is clearly in awe of her subjects as she shares some biographical tidbits between songs. She is equally adept at the sassy and the soulful songs, as is back-up singer Kristin Doty, who gets her time to shine too. Doty shows tremendous talent whether in the spotlight or behind it.

Fans of classic country will enjoy such gems as "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)" and "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels," the latter considered a bit risqué in its time.

Deal is backed up by (in addition to Doty) a talented quartet of musicians: guitarist Bob Monagle, bassist Jeff Hamann, drummer Terry Smirl and pianist-vocalist Johnny Rodgers.

These six performers fills the Stackner stage to bursting, and their contagious energy more then fills the room entices the enthusiastic audience to sing along.