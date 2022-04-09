Photos: Inside Look at Milwaukee Repertory Theater's TITANIC

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the five-time Tony Award-winning musical Titanic The Musical with story and book by Peter Stone, Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston and Orchestrations by Joshua Clayton in the Quadracci Powerhouse, April 6 - May 14, 2022. Opening Night is Saturday, April 9.

Winner of five Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the ship of dreams. This epic musical features real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world from third-class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to first class passengers living a life of fame and fortune. Rarely produced due to its size and complexity, this stunning and majestic musical sails into the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse for the theatrical event of the year.

Titanic The Musical cast features Emma Rose Brooks (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Kate McGowan, Lillian Castillo (In the Heights, The Nerd Milwaukee Rep) as Alice, Matt Daniels (Junk, Milwaukee Rep) as Pitman/Etches, Kelley Faulkner (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Caroline, Nathaniel Hackman (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Nat'l Tour) as Barrett, Evan Harrington (Assassins, Milwaukee Rep) as Murdoch, Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway) as Andrews, David Hess (Ragtime, Milwaukee Rep) as Captain Smith, Carrie Hitchock (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Ida Strauss, Philip Hoffman (Falsettos, Broadway) as Isador Strauss, Brian Krinsky (Anything Goes, Nat'l Tour) as Jim Farrell, Steven Pacek (The Secret Garden, Arden Theatre Co.) as Bride, Tim Quartier (Les Miserable, Nat'l Tour) as Charles, Rána Roman (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep), Julio Rey (Mamma Mia, North Shore Music Theatre) as Fleet, Andrew Varela (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Ismay and Steve Watts (Piano Men, Milwaukee Rep) as Edgar with youth ensemble members Lainey Techtmann, Zoah Hirano, and Paxton Haley.