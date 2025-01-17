Over Our Head Players to Hold Auditions for RIDE THE CYCLONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Over Our Head Players will be holding open auditions for the musical Ride The Cyclone. Auditions will be held on Saturday, February 8th beginning at 10:00am at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Racine. They are seeking 3 female and 4 male performers to complete the cast. All but one should be actors playing 'late teens', but casting focus is on the look and ability to play the age and NOT limited by actors to be a certain age.

The roles and their vocal ranges include:

- Karnak - A mechanical fortune teller, A speaking part

- Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg - Belter, Alto/Soprano

- Mischa Bachinski - Rapper/Folksinger, Baritone

- Noel Gruber - Smooth cabaret voice, Tenor

- Ricky Potts - Rock voice, Baritone

- Constance Blackwood - Rock voice, Alto

- Jane Doe - Classical/operatic voice, Soprano

Auditions will consist of a vocal selection of your choice, and a cold reading from the script. Please prepare 32 bars of music that shows your range and ability. Sheet music is required, and an accompanist will be provided. No acapella or tracks allowed.

Those interested in auditioning MUST sign up for a time slot by emailing the director, Anne Mollerskov, at mabel4gs@gmail.com.

Volunteers are also needed in all technical capacities, including stage management, props, costumes, set construction, lights, running crew, ushers and concessions. Those interested in any of those positions can inquire at volunteers@overourheadplayers.org.

Performances will be at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Racine. Shows run Fridays through Sundays from April 11th through May 4th. Friday performances are at 8:00p.m. Saturdays are at 5:30p.m. and 8:00p.m. Sundays are at 2:30p.m.

In this hilarious, wildly imaginative, and quirky musical, the lives of six Canadian teenagers from a chamber choir in their hometown of Uranium are cut short in a freak accident aboard a rollercoaster, the "Cyclone". The Amazing Karnak, a mechanical fortune teller automaton, left in an abandoned carnival warehouse, introduces himself as the narrator of their stories. When the students wake in limbo, Karnak invites each of them to tell a story to win a prize like no other - the chance to return to life. Each of the six students take turns singing about their hopes, dreams, fantasies, and despair - but they must decide among themselves who is the most worthy of a second chance to "ride the cyclone" that is life.

The Over Our Head Players is a non-profit organization of volunteer theatrical talent presenting their 33rd season. Their season also includes Misery, A Very Schmeatre Christmas, the 21st annual Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival, and The 39 Steps. Founded in 1992, the mainstay of OOHP has been contemporary comedy; they also have a commitment to original productions.

