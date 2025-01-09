Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Launches New Summer Camp for Kids

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milwaukee Repertory Theater is launching its brand-new summer camp, MKE Rep Arts Camp, offering a unique, immersive arts experience for children ages 7 to 15. Designed to inspire creativity and artistic exploration, this two-week, full-day camp provides participants the opportunity to learn from professional artists across a variety of disciplines.

Hosted at the state-of-the-art St. Augustine Preparatory Academy (2607 S 5th St, Milwaukee), MKE Rep Arts Camp invites campers to tailor their experience by selecting from an exciting array of classes, including acting, sewing, improvisation, writing, dance, painting, production design, film, and more.

Key Features of MKE Rep Arts Camp:

Customized Artistic Exploration: Campers choose their classes, allowing them to focus on the areas that most ignite their passion.

Expert Guidance: Professional artists lead each class, fostering creativity and skill development.

Showcase Opportunities: The camp includes lunchtime performances and culminates in a spectacular Arts Spectacular event on the final day, where campers share their talents with family and friends.

Top-Notch Facilities: Held at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, campers will enjoy learning in a modern, inspiring environment.

Session Details:

Session 1: July 7 – 18, 2025

Session 2: July 21 – August 1, 2025

Each session features classes that run Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm. MKE Rep Arts Camp is perfect for young artists of all types, not just performers. Whether your child dreams of performing on stage or designing behind the scenes, this camp offers an inclusive and supportive space to explore all aspects of their creativity.

Registration & Early Bird – ONE DAY SALE:

Camp Registration begins Tuesday, January 14. Each two-week camp is $650, use the promocode EARLYBIRD to receive a 10% discount, on Tuesday, January 14 only. Since campers choose their own schedule, parents can register their child for both camps and get a new experience each session. Limited partial scholarships are available by application and are based on need. For additional details or to register your child, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/ArtsCamp. Questions can be directed to SummerCamp@Milwaukeerep.com.



