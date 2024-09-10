Milwaukee Rep Reaches $78m Campaign Goal To Complete New Associated Bank Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



has announced that with the incredible generosity of nearly 600 individual donors, the theater has reached its previously announced $78 million Powering Milwaukee Campaign goal to complete its new home in the state-of-the-art Associated Bank Theater Center. The Powering Milwaukee Capital Campaign, led by campaign co-chairs Tammy Belton-Davis, Sandy and Bill Haack, Sarah and Jeff Joerres, and Mara and Craig Swan, and supported by more than 60 volunteer leaders, ensures the transformational effects of the performing arts remain in Milwaukee for generations to come.

“For more than 70 years, Milwaukee Rep supporters have demonstrated time and again that having world-class theater in Wisconsin makes our community a better place to live, work and play,” said Executive Director Chad Bauman. “With this extraordinary campaign, nearly 600 donors have given an incredible gift to future generations. When opened next year, the Associated Bank Theater Center will be one of the leading theater centers in the world with an innovative, downtown arts education center, three flagship theaters, welcoming and inspirational public spaces, and beautiful artist shops and rehearsal halls. We are so grateful for their vision and support.”

Since the groundbreaking this past May, great progress has been made in construction. Even with the complex work of restoring and expanding a national historic landmark building, the project remains on time and on budget. Significant construction milestones include demolishing the main lobby, completely gutting the Powerhouse Theater, adding structural reinforcements throughout the basement to support the weight of new equipment, and removing the third floor in the Oneida Street Power Station to make room for the new Checota Powerhouse Theater fly system.

While raising $78 million completely from private donors without any public funding is a feat that demonstrates the value of theater to the community, Milwaukee Rep knows there are still many people who would like to participate in this once-in-a-generation opportunity. The theater was prudent and conservative in the planning stages of the Associated Bank Theater Center leading to the removal of several important items from the overall vision to cap expenses at $78 million, which is why Milwaukee Rep plans to keep the campaign open to give everyone the opportunity to participate. With additional funds, we hope to include the following items that were cut previously:

Renovate the 5th floor theater administration offices and restrooms where 75 people work daily to support the art on and off the stage. Included would be upgrades to make spaces accessible and ADA compliant.

Renovate the 4th floor common area and kitchen where staff and guest artists gather and connect when not in rehearsal or at their desk.

Build new Herro-Franke Studio Theater dressing rooms to make them accessible and welcoming for all artists.

Exterior signage on the Riverwalk to welcome visitors near and far.

Milwaukee Rep is nearly complete with planning for the 2025/26 inaugural season in the Associated Bank Theater Center including the opening productions of the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater and the Herro-Franke Studio Theater. Along with productions in the Stackner Cabaret, the theater anticipates announcing a 12-production new season in early 2025 along with grand opening festivities.

Milwaukee Rep’s current 2024/25 Season is underway with The Coast Starlight directed by Mark Clements in the Stiemke Studio now through October 6, Women of Rock in the Stackner Cabaret through November 3 and the World Premiere of Prelude to a Kiss a musical at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield September 10 – October 19, 2024.

To learn more about the Powering Milwaukee Campaign and to get involved, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/PoweringMilwaukee.

