Marcus Performing Arts Center to Add Comedy Shows for 2026/27 Season

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In celebration of National Kick Butt Day (the second Monday in October), the Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is inviting the Milwaukee community to plan for joy and happiness in 2027, by purchasing tickets to the newly added comedy performances in the 2026/27 MPAC Presents Series: The Best of Comedy Dance Chicago and Hold on to Your Butts!

'Though it may read as tongue in cheek, National Kick Butt Day encourages us to identify goals and take the first steps to achieve them,' said Leah Thomas, Public Relations and Communications Manager at MPAC. 'It is never too soon to think about incorporating fun into the new year! After all, if you only look through a rear-view mirror, you miss every opportunity in front of you!'

The Best of Comedy Dance Chicago

Saturday, January 30th, 2027, | 7:30 P.M.

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall

Sketch Comedy, Sketchier Dancing. Comedy Dance Chicago is a high-energy laugh-riot! A joyful mashup of sketch comedy, physical humor, music and dance, this feel-good show is sure to have you smiling, laughing, and bopping in your seat! These dancin' fools bring relatable situations to life - anything from the 'five second rule' to a good old-fashioned staring contest. If you enjoy watching funny TikTok dances on your phone, then you won't want to miss this life-size show! (You might even find yourself on stage). Get ready for an endorphin-releasing experience filled with delightfully hilarious antics! Show Rating PG-13.

Hold On To Your Butts!

Saturday, March 6th, 2027, | 7:00 P.M.

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall



65 million years ago, dinosaurs ruled the earth... 30 years ago, a movie about dinosaurs ruled the box office...this year, you are invited to... Hold On To Your Butts! Following its critically acclaimed West End and Off-Broadway debuts, the smash hit show goes on tour! Two actors and a Foley artist perform a live, shot-for-shot parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time. A wildly inventive tour-de-force of comedy, physical theatre and live Foley. Hailed as 'A non-stop laugh fest' by Theatre Weekly, and 'A funny, head -spinning Jurassic Park parody' by The Times, you are sure to have an incredible evening of laughs!

Avoid being left behind by saving the dates when tickets for both The Best of Comedy Dance Chicago and Hold On To Your Butts! will be available to you!

MPAC donor presales will be available on Wednesday, October 14th; For MPAC Newsletter subscribers, tickets will be available on Thursday, October 15th; Public on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, October 16th! https://www.marcuscenter.org/get-tickets/

For groups of 10+ by contacting Group Sales Director, John Barnes, at jbarnes@marcuscenter.org or 414-273-7207 ext.1. For questions regarding tickets, visit https://www.marcuscenter.org/! or contact the MPAC Box Office by calling 414-273-7206.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 06 Hrs 24 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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