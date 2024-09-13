Marcus Performing Arts Center Launches 2024/25 Student Matinee Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of National Arts in Education Week, Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) announced today the 2024/25 Student Matinee Series, which will feature eight special daytime performances for area students. Now in its fourth year, MPAC’s Student Matinee Series is expected to serve more than 10,000 young people this season.

Five of the shows on the series are condensed versions developed for student audiences and have corresponding full-length public performances on the MPAC Presents season. Also on this season’s lineup is a sensory-friendly performance of Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks from Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences.

These performances enhance classroom learning by bringing history, science, and the arts to life via tangible, memorable experiences. All participating schools will receive in-depth study guides containing lesson plans and arts-integration opportunities that can be incorporated into the classroom.

“Our Student Matinee Series is a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering a lifelong love for the arts in the next generation,” said Kevin Giglinto, MPAC President & CEO. “For many students, this will be their first experience with the magic of live performance, and we are proud to offer this opportunity to spark their imaginations and broaden their horizons. By opening the door to the world of performing arts, we hope to inspire creativity and curiosity in young minds across our community.”

The Student Matinee Series is open to schools throughout the region, including homeschools. Thanks to the support of our funding partners, MPAC is proud to offer special pricing to Title 1 schools in the Milwaukee Public School District, ensuring that all students have access to the performing arts.

The Student Matinee Series is generously supported by Bader Philanthropies, Inc., Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Herzfeld Foundation, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, the Bert L. & Patricia S. Steigleder Foundation, and the Evan & Marion Helfaer Foundation. The Student Matinee Series is also supported in part by a grant from the Milwaukee Arts Board and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin. To learn more about supporting the Student Matinee Series, contact give@marcuscenter.org.

