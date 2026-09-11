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Jim Brickman to Bring PIANO SENSATION LIVE! Tour To The Marcus Performing Arts Center

The performance will take place on October 10.

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Jim Brickman to Bring PIANO SENSATION LIVE! Tour To The Marcus Performing Arts Center

Grammy-nominated, Billboard-topping pianist, and radio host Jim Brickman will bring his concert tour, "Piano Sensation Live!", to the Marcus Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 PM.

Brickman will take concertgoers on an emotional, musical journey featuring decades of chart-topping hits including classic favorites like "Valentine," "Simple Things," "Angel Eyes," and "Love of My Life." As fall weather sets the stage for the upcoming holidays, the performance will seamlessly interweave romantic pop melodies with an uplifting evening of music, witty storytelling, and intimate connection.

With 23 #1 Billboard hits, 24 Top 10 Adult Contemporary singles, two GRAMMY nominations, and over 2 billion streams on Pandora, Jim Brickman remains the best-selling solo pianist of our time. His concerts are celebrated for turning grand concert halls into warm, living-room style gatherings where world-class piano artistry meets effortless humor and guest vocal performances.

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