Marcus Performing Arts Center to Launch 2026/27 Culture Collective with Hispanic Heritage Celebration

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The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is proud to launch the 2026/27 Culture Collective with the 2026 Inaugural Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Thursday, July 30th at 6:00 PM!

Now in its fourth year, the Culture Collective remains an integral series within the MPAC Presents programming. Intentionally curated to reflect the vibrancy of Milwaukee's community through exceptional performances and experiences, this series welcomes national and International Artists with various backgrounds, artistic disciplines, and stories to ignite local creativity and inspire connection that reaches beyond the stage!

“The Culture Collective is a vital reflection of our mission and values that we hold at the Marcus Performing Arts Center to be Downtown Milwaukee's Cultural Anchor.” stated Kevin Giglinto, MPAC President & CEO. “This program is inspired by and created for the Milwaukee community and demonstrates our commitment to be a world-class gathering space where everyone feels welcome.”

2026/27 Culture Collective includes the following engagements:

July 30, 2026 | 6:00 PM

Free Community Event

This festival is inspired by El Día de los Niños (Day of the Children), a cherished tradition celebrated across many Latin American countries that recognizes the importance of children, childhood, and family. It is a joyful gathering that brings families together through engaging activities and shared experiences!

August 30, 2026 | 7:30 PM

When was the last time you witnessed strings, horns and piano at a Hip-Hop concert? Add to that, a party-rocking DJ, a soul-stirring female vocalist and a fire-breathing MC and that is still but a fraction of what you'll see when you catch Thee Phantom & The llharmonic Orchestra in action! Combining the raw energy and passion of Hip-Hop, with the beautiful sounds of orchestral accompaniment, The Illharmonic is just the 3rd Hip-Hop group to headline their own performance at the famed Carnegie Hall. The ensemble will be making their Milwaukee debut on August 30th!

September 18, 2026 | 5:00 PM

Free Community Event

Through this celebration, attendees will learn about the culture and heritage of the various tribes of Wisconsin through a variety of offerings including traditional smudging, youth drumming, and a panel discussion. This event will feature interactive experience booths where attendees can meet representatives from Wisconsin's eleven tribes, explore traditional artifacts, and learn about the customs, traditions, and living cultures of Native communities throughout the state.

October 30, 2026 | 7:30 PM

SUGAR SKULL! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure is a touring bilingual/bicultural musical for young audiences and families that uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of twelve-year-old Vita Flores who finds herself on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos.

December 19, 2026 | 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Kilts and tartan abound as US National Scottish Fiddle Champion Seán Heely and a cast of nationally acclaimed Celtic performers take you on a magical winter tour through the Scottish Highlands and across the rugged Irish coast.

January 18, 2027 | 4:00 PM

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has celebrated Dr. King's Birthday annually since 1984. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration highlights the youth in our community who interpret Dr. King's words through student contests. Winners will be showcased at a free celebration event held in the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

March 27, 2027 | 7:30 PM

Founded in 1952 by the dancer and choreographer Amalia Hernández, the Ballet Folklórico de México revolutionized the concept of traditional dance and transformed the history of Mexican dance, laying the groundwork and setting the tone for thousands of dance troupes in Mexico and abroad with the characteristic seal of its creator.

May 21, 2027 | 7:30 PM

Celebrating over 45 years since their founding in 1977, the GRAMMY Award-winning New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres, including bebop jazz, funk and R&B/soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a “musical gumbo”, has allowed the Dirty Dozen to tour across five continents and more than thirty countries, record twelve studio albums and collaborate with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Widespread Panic to Norah Jones.

The Culture Collective series may be updated throughout the season with new offerings and and may be combined with other MPAC Presents performances to create a Build Your Own (BYO) Series (three or more shows) for instant savings of 15%!

To purchase tickets, visit www.MarcusCenter.org, call 414-273-7206 for personal service, or visit the MPAC Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. Groups of 10 or more receive special discount pricing and can secure their seats by calling 414-273-7207.

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