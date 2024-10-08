Ghostlight Theatre To Present Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ghostlight Theatre will present Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW October 23, 24, 25 and 26 at 7p plus Oct 26 at 11:59p at the Prairie Theater and Event Center, 400 University Dr, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the door or online.

The audience is encouraged to come dressed in costume. There will be a costume contest for both individual and couples' costumes.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. The show is a humorous tribute to the science fiction B movies of the 1930s-1960s. It is also said to have been an influence on countercultural and sexual liberation movements. It was one of the first popular musicals to depict fluid sexuality during a time of division between generations and a lack of sexual difference acceptance. Due to explicitly adult themes and suggestive content, the show is recommended for audiences 14 years and older.

The cast includes Joshua Ludens (Sheboygan) as Frank-n-Furter; Joe Gallo (West Bend) at Brad; Livi Lange (Fond du Lac) as Janet; Rose Guelig (Fond du Lac) as Magenta; Matt Schmalfeldt (Fond du Lac) as Riff Raff; Ian Hawkins (Fond du Lac) as Dr. Scott; Jacob Fredrick (Oshkosh) as Eddie; Jaclyn Patterson (Sheboygan) as Columbia; Gaven Williams (Fond du Lac) as Narrator; Matt Gibbons (Fond du Lac) as Rocky; Emily Jackson (Fond du Lac) as Usherette plus Sarah Ely (Fond du Lac), Leah Kubasta (Butte des Morts), Molly Rautmann (Appleton) and JoAnn Wondra (Fond du Lac) as the ensemble.

Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Ghostlight Theatre is a theater group based in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin that produces 1-3 musicals per year. Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is the first show of its 2024-2025 season which also includes SPRING AWAKENING and BONNIE AND CLYDE. More information may be found at www.facebook.com/ghostlighttheatrecoWI.

