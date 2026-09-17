GREAT WHITE THRONE to Make World Premiere at Renaissance Theaterworks

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Renaissance Theaterworks (RTW) opens its 34th season, OFF THE MAP, with the World Premiere of GREAT WHITE THRONE, a provocative and darkly funny new play by Cara Johnston. Directed by María Amenábar Farias, the production runs October 18-November 8, 2026, with preview performances on October 16 and 17, at the Theater at 255 S. Water Street in Milwaukee's Harbor District.

GREAT WHITE THRONE was developed through Renaissance Theaterworks' Br!NK New Play Festival, where Johnston served as a 2025 Br!NK Resident Playwright. Following an intensive development process and public staged reading, RTW now brings the play to the stage for its first fully realized production.

“Br!NK exists to give playwrights the time, resources and artistic support needed to move a new play forward,” said RTW Artistic Director Emily Trask. “Producing the World Premiere of GREAT WHITE THRONE just one year after audiences first encountered it through Br!NK is a thrilling example of that commitment in action. Cara's play is fearless, funny and deeply human - exactly the kind of story that invites us to live life off the map.”

The production is also part of World Premiere Wisconsin (WPW), a yearlong, statewide celebration of new plays and musicals. The only statewide festival of its kind in the country, World Premiere Wisconsin brings together theaters and artists across Wisconsin to develop, produce and celebrate original theatrical work.

A darkly comic examination of power and inheritance, GREAT WHITE THRONE follows a pastor's wife as she collides with the limits, expectations and hypocrisies of public ministry. In her darkest hour, she comes face to face with the last person she wants to see, igniting a reckoning with faith, influence and the cost of living a life on display.

The production features Libby Amato as Pastor's Wife and Marcella Kearns as Deacon's Wife.

GREAT WHITE THRONE has an estimated running time of 90 minutes with no intermission. The production is suggested for ages 13 and older and contains mature themes and language.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available at rtwmke.org 24 hours a day, by phone at 414-278-0765, or in person at the box office at 255 S. Water St. The box office is open Monday-Friday from noon-5:00 p.m. and two hours before performances.

Ticket prices range from $18 - $50 (incl taxes & fees). Group Sales of 10 or more tickets receive a 20% discount, automatically applied online. The Pay-What-You-Choose Preview is Friday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this performance go on sale in person at the box office beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the performance.

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