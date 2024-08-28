Forward Theater Presents the Wisconsin Premiere of KING JAMES

Forward Theater begins the 2024-25 season with Wisconsin premiere of King James, Sept. 12-29.
To kickoff the 2024-25 season, Forward Theater Company will present King James by Rajiv Joseph. Directed by Mikael Burke. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, September 12-29.
“King” LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. One of the greatest NBA players to ever hit the court, his influence brought promise and renewal to an entire city. Set against the backdrop of James' electrifying basketball career, this fast-paced comedy chronicles the turbulent bond between two die-hard fans, whose intertwined fortunes are tied to those of their idol. A hilarious and heartfelt exploration of loyalty, legacy, and the shared moments that define us.
King James features Marques Causey (last last seen in Exit Strategy at Forward Theater) and Greg Pragel (last seen in The Wanderers at Forward Theater).
Scenic Designer: Mike Lawler
Lighting Designer: Colin Gawronski
Costume Designer: Karen Brown-Larimore
Sound Designer/Composer: Brian Grimm
Props Master: Kaya Sarajian
Technical Director: Adam Hastings
Stage Manager: Abbi Hess
Asst. Stage Manager: Dev Wiensch
Asst. Director: Ali Mansouri
Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets start at $46, can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Discounts available.
Videos