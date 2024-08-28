Forward Theater Presents the Wisconsin Premiere of KING JAMES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To kickoff the 2024-25 season, Forward Theater Company will present King James by Rajiv Joseph. Directed by Mikael Burke. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, September 12-29.

THE STORY

“King” LeBron James was just the hero that Cleveland needed. One of the greatest NBA players to ever hit the court, his influence brought promise and renewal to an entire city. Set against the backdrop of James' electrifying basketball career, this fast-paced comedy chronicles the turbulent bond between two die-hard fans, whose intertwined fortunes are tied to those of their idol. A hilarious and heartfelt exploration of loyalty, legacy, and the shared moments that define us.

ARTISTIC TEAM

King James features Marques Causey (last last seen in Exit Strategy at Forward Theater) and Greg Pragel (last seen in The Wanderers at Forward Theater).

Scenic Designer: Mike Lawler

Lighting Designer: Colin Gawronski

Costume Designer: Karen Brown-Larimore

Sound Designer/Composer: Brian Grimm

Props Master: Kaya Sarajian

Technical Director: Adam Hastings

Stage Manager: Abbi Hess

Asst. Stage Manager: Dev Wiensch

Asst. Director: Ali Mansouri

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets start at $46, can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Discounts available.

