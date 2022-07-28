Cast and Creative Teams Announced for WIFE OF A SALESMAN World Premiere & More at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Repertory Theater has announced the cast and creative teams for the 2022/23 Season show openers in all three venues - Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole, Titanic The Musical and Wife of a Salesman.

Kicking off the 2022/23 Season in the Stackner Cabaret is Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole presented by Artists Lounge Live September 9 - November 6, 2022. Remember the genius and warmth of Nat King Cole with acclaimed singer, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist John-Mark McGaha (The Ray Charles Legacy, Smokey Joe's Cafe). In this heartfelt concert, McGaha leads a lush jazz ensemble and reflects upon Cole's trailblazing career with poignant insight and intimate charm. BroadwayWorld calls his voice "crystal-clear perfection." Classic songs include "Unforgettable," "Route 66," "L-O-V-E" and "Mona Lisa."

Titanic The Musical sets sail again September 20 - October 23, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Named a "triumph" by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Titanic The Musical was a hit among critics and audiences alike during its original run in April which is why Milwaukee Rep is thrilled to bring the "majestic and powerful production" (ChicagoOnStage) back.

Titanic The Musical features returning cast members Emma Rose Brooks (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Kate McGowan, Matt Daniels (Junk, Milwaukee Rep) as Pitman/Etches, Kelley Faulkner (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Caroline, David Hess (Ragtime, Milwaukee Rep) as Captain Smith, Carrie Hitchcock (Our Town, Milwaukee Rep) as Ida Straus, Brian Krinsky (Anything Goes, Nat'l Tour) as Jim Farrell, Steve Pacek (The Secret Garden, Arden Theatre Co.) as Bride, Tim Quartier (Les Miserable, Nat'l Tour) as Charles, Rána Roman (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Ensemble, Andrew Varela (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep) as Ismay and Steve Watts (Piano Men, Milwaukee Rep) as Edgar. Ensemble members from Milwaukee Rep's Emerging Professional Residents class of 2021/22 return for the production including Jamey Feshold, Jared Brandt Hoover, Kyle Johnson, George Lorimer, Kelty Morash, Sophie Murk, Max Pink, Ogunde Snelling Jr. and Vivian Vaeth.

Due to schedule conflicts some original cast members are unavailable for the remounted production. Milwaukee Rep is proud to welcome new cast members Cooper Grodin (Phantom of the Opera Nat'l Tour) as Andrews, Alex Keiper (The Nerd, Ring of Fire at Milwaukee Rep) as Alice, Jeffrey Kringer (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep) as Barrett and Joe Vincent (West Side Story, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival) as Isidor Straus to the company.

Titanic The Musical is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, music directed by Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), choreographed by Jenn Rose (Cabaret, Arden Theatre Co), with set design by Timothy R. Mackabee (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Cricket Myers (Bengal Tiger...Baghdad Zoo, Broadway), video projection design by Mike Tutaj (Holmes & Watson, Milwaukee Rep), voice and text coach Jill Walmsley Zager, dramaturgy by Deanie Vallone, casting by Dale Brown Casting and stage managed by David Hartig.

The Stiemke Studio Season opens with the world premiere event Wife of a Salesman by acclaimed playwright Eleanor Burgess (The Niceties) September 27 - November 6, 2022. When a 1950s housewife, from a certain classic American drama, tracks down the woman who is sleeping with her husband, the two discover that they have more in common than society would like them to believe. Important questions of marriage, duty and happiness rise to the surface in this frank exposé of the ways in which the world has, and hasn't, changed across generations. The cast features Bryce Gangel (Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, Court Theatre) as Violet/Mistress, Heidi Armbruster (Disgraced, Lincoln Center) as Heather/Wife and Bobak Cyrus Bakhtiari (Love, MTC) as Jim. Marti Lyons (The Niceties, Writers Theatre) directs Wife of a Salesman with set design by Andrew Boyce (Animal Farm, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Izumi Inaba (The Who & The What, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Keith Parham (Therese Raquin, Broadway) and sound design by Melanie Chen Cole (Clue: On Stage, Utah Shakespeare).

The best seasts at the best prices are available with a Subscription to Milwaukee Rep. Purchase a Subscription at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Group tickets are available for parties 10+ by calling 414-290-5340. Single Tickets go on sale August 1, 2022.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

