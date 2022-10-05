BEHIVE: The 60s MUSICAL Heads To Milwaukee Rep in November

Milwaukee Rep will present Beehive: The 60s Musical November 11, 2022- January 15, 2023 in the Stackner Cabaret. From Aretha Franklin to Janis Joplin, the powerful female voices of the 1960s have left an unforgettable mark on generations. Beehive: The 60s Musical is a non-stop, energetic celebration of these iconic women and their music in a soundtrack for this decade of change. Six extraordinary women perform more than two dozen chart toppers from Diana Ross, The Supremes, Tina Turner and more. Complete with big hair dos and 60's fashions, this timeless production will have audiences all ages singing along and shouting for more.

Beehive: The 60s Musical cast features Jackey Boelkow (The Full Monty, Skylight Music Theatre), Sarah Lynn Marion (All Shook Up, MUNY), Tess Marshall (Legally Blonde, Mason Street Warehouse) , Jamie Mercado (Dad's Season Tickets, Milwaukee Rep), Desiree Tolodziecki (Beehive, Totem Pole Playhouse) and Amaya White (Priscilla Queen of the Dessert, Forestburgh Playhouse).

Beehive: The 60s Musical is directed by Laura Braza (Steel Magnolias, Milwaukee Rep) with music director Tom Vendafreddo, choreographer David P Roman, set designer Maureen Chavez-Kruger, costume designer Jason Orlenko, lighting designer Caitlin Smith Rapoport, sound designer Erin Paige and stage manager Emily Marie Wilke.

Beehive: The 60s Musical is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season and is presented by Robert Burrell. Executive Producers Judi and Chris Collins, Beth and Pete Gottsacker, John Halechko and Marc Colletti with Associate Producers Karen and Mark Bitzan and Maureen McCabe.

Beehive: The 1960s Musical runs November 11, 2022 - January 15, 2023 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, November 13 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.