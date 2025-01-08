Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards
Auditions Will Be Held For THE WIZARD OF OZ at Missoula Children's Theatre

The audition is on January 20.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
Auditions Will Be Held For THE WIZARD OF OZ at Missoula Children's Theatre Image
An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of THE WIZARD OF OZ on Monday, January 20 at The Grand Oshkosh from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Those auditioning should plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the auditions.

Among the roles to be cast are Dorothy, Toto, the Lion, the Tin Man, the Professor/Wizard, the Green Guard, Glinda, the Wicked Witch, Mayor Munchkin, Farmer Munchkin, the Munchkins, the Winkies, the Magicians and the Fierce and Ferocious Flowers.

Students grades K-12 are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

The Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, and props. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. each day.

THE WIZARD OF OZ will be presented on Saturday, January 25 at 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. at The Grand Oshkosh.

For more information, call The Grand Oshkosh Box Office at (920) 424-2350 or email info@thegrandoshkosh.org




