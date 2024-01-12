Williamston Theatre Kicks Off 2024 With Romantic Comedy MAYTAG VIRGIN

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, kicks off 2024 with the Michigan Premiere of Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly. Performances for this romantic comedy begin Thursday, February 1 and run through Sunday, March 10. Tickets are now on sale.

A classic second-chance love story featuring WT co-founders and real-life husband and wife John Lepard and Emily Sutton-Smith. When the unflappable Jack Key moves in next door to the endearingly neurotic Lizzy Nash, sparks fly. Over time, neighborly nagging softens, and a deeper connection emerges between the two high school teachers. As the months march on, deep secrets shake loose, and the pair finds themselves in untested waters. A timely romantic comedy about moving forward with courage and a ready heart.

Maytag Virgin features John Lepard (Be Here Now, This Wonderful Life) and Emily Sutton-Smith (A Very Williamston Christmas, Tracy Jones) performing on the Williamston Theatre's stage together for the very first time. The Director of Maytag Virgin is Williamston Theatre's Artistic Director, Tony Caselli (On the Market, Alabaster). The production team includes Scenic Design by Aaron Delnay (Wild Horses, The Hat Box), Lighting Design by Shannon T. Schweitzer (Alabaster, Wild Horses), Costume Design by Karen Kangas-Preston (On the Market, Mrs. Harrison), Sound Design by Julia Garlotte (Be Here Now, Alabaster) and Props Design/ Set Dressing by Michelle Raymond (Murder for Two: Holiday Edition, On the Market). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (On the Market, Mrs. Harrison).

There are changes to the performance schedule for the 2023-2024 Season. All productions will run for 6 weeks, and all matinee performances will begin at 2:00PM. Performances for Maytag Virgin run from February 1 through March 10 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Starting February 10 there will be 2:00PM performances added to the remaining Saturdays of the run. There will also be 2:00PM performances on the final two Wednesdays of the run, February 28 and March 6. The first four performances of Maytag Virgin, February 1-4, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, February 9 at 8:00PM. The Conversation Sunday for Maytag Virgin is Sunday, March 3 immediately following the 2:00PM performance.

There have been changes to the ticket prices for the 2023-2024 Season. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, February 1. Remaining Preview tickets are now $22.00. Starting Thursday, February 8 tickets for all performances will be $44. Senior citizens (65+) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets except Previews. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. We have added a $30 Under 30 ticket for patrons 30 or under (with valid ID). Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office). Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website Click Here. There is a $1 per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made. Patrons are responsible for knowing and understanding all ticket polices which are available on our website (Click Here).

Masks are not required but strongly recommended in our intimate theatre space. If patrons are experiencing any Covid symptoms on the day of the performance, they are asked to stay home and call the Box Office to release their seat. Detailed information about the Williamston Theatre's Covid Safety Protocol is available on our website.

Maytag Virgin is sponsored by MSUFCU. Additional support comes from an award from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts as well as the Shubert Foundation.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage, and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2023-2024 Season is available online at Click Here or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).