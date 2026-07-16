Video: Watch a Preview of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Farmers Alley Theatre

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A promotional video for Farmers Alley Theatre's production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN has been posted online ahead of the show's July 9 opening in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The clip, shot by Steve Brubaker, previews the production as the company prepares to open what has become a high-demand run, with a fourth weekend added to the schedule.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a Tony Award-winning musical that follows a socially anxious teenager whose private letter becomes the catalyst for an unexpected web of connection, grief, and belonging. The show has since become a staple of regional theatre seasons across the country.

Farmers Alley Theatre, based in Kalamazoo, has been active in bringing notable productions to its stage. The company recently documented the backstage world of its production of INTO THE WOODS through its MEGAN IN THE WINGS behind-the-scenes series, which offered a close look at the offstage coordination required to mount a large-scale musical.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is currently playing at multiple regional theatres this season. The Phoenix Theatre Company has been presenting the musical in its Hormel Theatre, sharing footage of numbers including 'Only Us' from its current run. Tickets for the Farmers Alley production are available at farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling 269-343-2727.

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