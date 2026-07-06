Broadway Grand Rapids Unveils New Executive Committee and Board Members for 2026–27

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Broadway Grand Rapids will welcome several exceptional leaders to its Board of Directors that will further strengthen the organization's mission to inspire and uplift the West Michigan community through the power of Broadway. As the organization continues to grow its impact both on stage and in the community, the addition of new board leadership brings fresh insight, strategic vision, and a shared passion for the arts.

Effective July 1, 2026, India Manns (Community Arts Advocate) assumes the role of Chair of the Broadway Grand Rapids Board of Directors for a two-year term. Joining her as Co Vice-Chairs:

Tim Pietryga (Community Arts Advocate)

Mary Slafkosky (Feeding America West Michigan)

Marcia Boyce (Attorney and Community Advocate) as Treasurer, and Christina Arnold (DEIB Consultant and Community Arts Advocate) as Secretary.

Additionally, Broadway Grand Rapids adds to the board roster:

Chris Armstrong, Tax Managing Director | BDO

Malissa Becksvoort, Director of Operations | Corewell Health

Jordoun Eatman, Vice President of Engagement and Inclusion | Experience Grand Rapids

Courtney Failer, Senior Program Coordinator-Impact | Steelcase

Solmeris Hernandez, Wealth Management Advisor | Fifth Third Bank

Kelly Hollingsworth, Partner | Warner Norcross + Judd

Scott Watson, Partner | Barnes & Thornburg, LLP

'We are honored to welcome these accomplished leaders to the Broadway Grand Rapids Board of Directors,' said Meghan Distel, President & CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids. 'Each brings a unique perspective, deep expertise, and a commitment to serving our community. Their leadership will help strengthen our organization as we continue to expand access to Broadway, deepen our community impact, and ensure a vibrant future for the performing arts in West Michigan.'

The Board of Directors is comprised of: India Manns (Community Arts Advocate) as Board Chair, Tim Pietryga (Community Arts Advocate) as Co Vice-Chair, Mary Slafkosky (Feeding America West Michigan) as Co Vice-Chair, Marcia Boyce (Attorney) as Treasurer, and Christina Arnold (DEIB Consultant and Community Arts Advocate) as Secretary. Directors include: Tammy Born-Huizenga, Sandra Carroll, Guillermo Cisneros, Caitlin Farrell, Brian Gilbert, Maureen Hale, Steve Hawks, Jeff Helminski, Emily Henao, Heather Hoezee, Sue Jandernoa, Kyla King, Nichole Kladder, Rachel Laug, Paul McMahon, Michael McNinch, Ken Parrish, Grant Pecor, Rich Sorota, Kyle Van Andel, and Amanda VanFossen.

For more information about Broadway Grand Rapids, visit www.broadwaygrandrapids.com.

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