Video: Behind the Scenes of MEGAN IN THE WINGS at Farmers Alley Theatre

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Farmers Alley Theatre posted a behind-the-scenes video offering a look at the offstage world of its current production, MEGAN IN THE WINGS, a short-form series documenting the backstage reality of bringing INTO THE WOODS to the Kalamazoo stage. The clip captures the rapid-fire coordination that unfolds in the wings during performances, from wardrobe changes to cue calls, highlighting the crew and ensemble work that audiences rarely see from their seats.

INTO THE WOODS, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, weaves together familiar fairy tale characters in a story that explores wish, consequence, and community. The Farmers Alley production is staged as a small-cast, in-the-round presentation, a format that places particular demands on backstage logistics given the proximity of the audience to the performance space.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the production is directed by Leonard E. Sullivan and ran May 28 through June 14 at the Kalamazoo venue. The behind-the-scenes footage gives context to the scale of effort required to execute the show's transitions and technical elements within that intimate staging.

Farmers Alley Theatre is currently in its 18th season, with DEAR EVAN HANSEN set to close out the season later this summer.

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