FIM Flint School of Performing Arts Names Interim Director Amid Leadership Transition

NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. Sign Up

The Flint Institute of Music (FIM) has appointed Dr. Kwamise Taylor as Interim Director of the Flint School of Performing Arts (FSPA), effective August 3, as longtime director Davin Pierson Torre prepares to retire Sept. 1 following a distinguished 50-year career with the organization.

Torre announced her retirement in March after serving FIM for five decades, including 37 years as conductor of the Flint Youth Symphony Orchestra and 31 years as Director of FSPA. Her leadership has shaped generations of students while helping establish FSPA as one of Michigan's leading community performing arts schools.

To ensure a smooth transition, Torre will remain with FIM through the month of August as Dr. Taylor begins her interim appointment.

Dr. Taylor will provide experienced leadership while maintaining the school's operations and momentum as FIM conducts a national search for a permanent director. The search is being led by Management Consultants for the Arts, with the goal of welcoming a permanent director in 2027.

A recent Ph.D. graduate in Music Education from Oakland University, Dr. Taylor brings experience in higher education, K–12 music education, community arts leadership, and arts administration. Her background includes program development, strategic planning, faculty supervision, budgeting, and community engagement, making her well positioned to guide FSPA during this period of transition.

"Davin's impact on the Flint School of Performing Arts and the thousands of students whose lives she has touched over the past 50 years is immeasurable," said Rodney Lontine, FIM President and CEO. "As we celebrate her legacy, we are pleased to welcome Dr. Kwamise Taylor with confidence that her thoughtful leadership and breadth of experience will provide stability during this time of change."

“I am delighted to join the Flint School of Performing Arts and become part of a community with such a rich tradition of artistic excellence and educational impact,” said Taylor. “As I begin this role, my priority is to build meaningful relationships with our students, faculty, staff, families and community partners. I look forward to supporting FSPA's tradition of excellence while working alongside this community to ensure every student has the opportunity to grow, create and thrive.”

Need more Michigan Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...