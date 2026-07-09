Review: “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC BIGGER & WEIRDER TOUR at Acrisure Amphitheater

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Following the incredible success of his 2025 tour, the legendary “Weird Al” Yankovic will return to the road in 2026 with the next chapter of his record-breaking BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour. During its 2025 run, Yankovic delighted over 500,000 fans, playing a historic string of 75 shows across 67 cities, and selling out iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Now, “Weird Al” is ready to go even bigger in 2026, currently hitting a massive 90-city tour across North America. Featuring his celebrated hits, alongside deep-cut fan favorites, and with a giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al’s original band, the 2026 tour pushes his live show to new heights as a super-sized comedy-rock spectacle.

“We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren’t sick of us yet,” explained Al, “so we’re just going to keep on touring until they are!”

The BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 Tour kicked off on May 26, 2026, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL, and runs across

North America through October 17. We were lucky enough to check out the tour on its Grand Rapids, Michigan, stop at Acrisure Amphitheater.

“Weird Al” in true fashion sang a variety of spoofs from his original catalog, including hits like: “Tacky,” “Polkamania!,” "It’s My World (and We’re All Living in It),” "One More Minute,”“Another One Rides the Bus,” "Amish Paradise,” "Smells Like Nirvana," and “Dare to Be Stupid”

He also played a medley of songs, including a mash-up of: "Party in the CIA,“ “ It's All About the Pentiums,” “Bedrock Anthem,” “My Bologna,” “Ode to a Superhero,” “I Love Rocky Road,” “Eat It,” “ Like a Surgeon,” “Word Crimes,” and “Canadian Idiot”

He finished with his encore of songs: "Toccata and Fugue in D minor”, BWV 565 (Johann Sebastian Bach cover), "We All Have Cell Phones," "The Saga Begins," and “Yoda”.

Opening for Al was none other than Puddles Pitty Party. After he joined “Weird Al” Yankovic’s Bigger and Weirder Tour, Puddles hit the road again for 90 more shows in the Bigger and Weirder 2026 tour. Puddles Pitty Party is a pierrot white-face clown in vein of Pagliacci, who sings covers of popular music. The persona is played by Michael Geier.

Both acts were very interactive with the crowd. Photo coverage from the show can be seen here:

Photo Coverage: Puddles Pity Party @Acrisure Amphitheater

Photo Coverage: WEIRD AL YANKOVIC @Acrisure Amphitheater

For all things Puddles Pitty Party, follow on social media: on Instagram at instagram.com/puddlespityparty, on Facebook at facebook.com/puddlespityparty/, on YouTube at youtube.com/PuddlesPityParty, on X at @PuddlesPityP, and online at https://www.puddlespityparty.com/.

For complete tour information and all things “Weird Al” Yankovic, follow on social media: on Instagram at instagram.com/alfredyankovic/, on Facebook at facebook.com/weirdal/, on YouTube at youtube.com/alyankovic, on X at @alyankovic, and online at https://www.weirdal.com/.

For all things Acrisure Amphitheater, follow on social media: on Instagram at instagram.com/acrisureamphitheater/, on Facebook at facebook.com/acrisureamphitheatergr, on YouTube at youtube.com/@AcrisureAmphitheater, on X at @AcrisureAmp, and online at https://www.acrisureamphitheater.com/.