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Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Continue Run at The Sauk in Jonesville

Emylei Bradley and Josh Lightner star in the two-actor adaptation at Cindy Means Park.

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The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will continue their production of "Alice in Wonderland" this weekend with performances at Cindy Means Park (formerly Wright Street Park) in Jonesville. Performances are at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 18; and 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 19. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own seating. Check out photos below!

This family-friendly, fast-paced, 45-minute adaptation of ALICE IN WONDERLAND is told in unique fashion by just two actors - a girl who plays Alice and a man who plays everyone else. Using five trunks, a handful of props and plenty of imagination, the production transforms an outdoor park into Lewis Carroll's fantastical Wonderland.

The production features Sauk newcomer Emylei Bradley as Alice. Sauk favorite Josh Lightner plays Lewis Carroll, The White Rabbit, Caterpillar, The Cheshire Cat, Pigeon, The Mad Hatter, the gardener and the Queen of Hearts.

The production is directed by Trinity Bird with stage management by Sarah Gray. The design team consists of Bird (set), 15-year-old Ford Swihart (costumes) and Jennifer Yokell (properties). Jacob Gray operates sound. Scenic painting is by Anna Gray and Jeff Gray.

Performances are at Cindy Means Park, 416 Wright St. in Jonesville. All tickets are $7. Tickets are available in advance at www.thesauk.org or at the park beginning 45 minutes before each performance.

Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Continue Run at The Sauk in Jonesville Image

Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Continue Run at The Sauk in Jonesville Image


Josh Lightner as the White Rabbit and Emylei Bradley as Alice

Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Continue Run at The Sauk in Jonesville Image


Josh Lightner as the Catepillar

Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Continue Run at The Sauk in Jonesville Image


Josh Lightner as the Cheshire Cat

Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Continue Run at The Sauk in Jonesville Image


A view from the park of the audience tent.

Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Continue Run at The Sauk in Jonesville Image


Josh Lightner as the Mad Hatter and Emylei Bradley as Alice.

Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Continue Run at The Sauk in Jonesville Image


Alice and the White Rabbit

Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Continue Run at The Sauk in Jonesville Image


The Mad Hatter and Alice

Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Continue Run at The Sauk in Jonesville Image


A look from above of Cindy Means Park and Alice in Wonderland in performance.

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