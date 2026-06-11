DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Close Season 18 at Farmers Alley Theatre

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Farmers Alley Theatre closes out its 18th season with the exhilarating contemporary musical, Dear Evan Hansen. With an insightful original script by Steven Levenson and an electrifying pop-rock score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, this Tony Award winning show opens July 9th and is a story about finding your place in the world while navigating the universal search for connection. It is a new classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world.

The story follows high school student Evan Hansen who has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.

"One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history." - The Washington Post

Dear Evan Hansen will be directed by Kathy Mulay (Come From Away, Misery) who has directed 32 mainstage shows for Farmers Alley as well as numerous concerts, galas, cabaret and spotlight shows. Mulay is an invaluable asset to Farmers Alley whether as director, Costume Designer or as Production Manager. Mulay also served as the Vice President of the Board of Directors for many years.

“I first met composers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek when they were sophomores at the University of Michigan,” recalls Mulay, “and after hearing just a few songs, I knew immediately they were extraordinary young writers. Dear Evan Hansen is unique since social media serves as a powerful character — both as a lifeline and as a weapon. This important work explores themes of grief, loneliness, connection, and the powerful desire to belong. Librettist Steven Levenson wrote, ‘We live in a world today where we find ourselves as close to one another as the click of a button, and as remote and distant as galaxies.'”

“Like its title character, Dear Evan Hansen is complicated, vulnerable, imperfect, and deeply human,” Mulay continues. “Dear Evan Hansen offers the audience a powerful reminder of theatre's unique ability to help us feel seen, understood, and less alone.”

Mulay will collaborate with a very talented Music Director, Scott Patrick Bell (Grand Rapids Civic Theatre, Circle Theatre) who is making his Farmers Alley debut. Scott is currently on staff at SCHOOL OF ROCK GRAND RAPIDS. He has performed before Presidents, Bush, Reagan and Ford, and has worked on projects that have included Martin Short, Kevin Nealon, Jay Leno, and Tony Randall. Scott has been a musical director and band leader for over 30 years. Scott will also play keyboards for each performance and conduct a phenomenal band of local musicians.

As for the dynamite cast, audiences will see returning local favorites like Denene Mulay (Come From Away) as Cynthia, Carly Rose Mulay (Fun Home) as Zoe and Braeden Davis (Ride the Cyclone) as Connor, who were all a part of Farmers Alley's most recent smash hit Into the Woods. Additionally, Jacob Tyler Reinstein (Good Night, Oscar) will play the role of Jared and Kevyn Roessler (Beautiful) will serve as Swing/Understudy. The outstanding cast also consists of stellar professionals making their Farmers Alley debuts including Keegan Sells (Huntington Theatre Company) as Evan, Danny Gurwin (Broadway: Little Women, The Full Monty) as Larry, Lauren Singerman (NYC: Penguin Rep, TV: “All My Children”) as Heidi and Jacqueline Boynton (University of Michigan) as Alana.

“Dear Evan Hansen is a riveting show from start to finish,” says Managing Artistic Director, Jeremy Koch. “The script is captivating and the music is exhilarating. I saw this show in NYC at an off-Broadway theatre and I loved it. I got really swept up in the story. There is a masterful blending of humor and pathos, punctuated by a resonant and memorable score. I think our audiences will relate to Evan who feels disconnected from others due to his anxiety and the way that technology and social media can be overwhelming and all-consuming. I think it's fitting that we will tell this story in a dark theatre where we ask everyone to turn off their phones and screens and just listen and feel and learn. Dear Evan Hansen is in such good hands with Kathy Mulay, Scott Bell, Stage Manager Roger W. Burleigh and our extremely creative designers and proficient crew members.”

Dear Evan Hansen will run for three weeks from July 9th through July 26th, 2026 and some performances are already selling out. Performance days and times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm as well as Sundays at 2pm. For all performance times, go to farmersalleytheatre.com.

Tickets range from $52-$56, with student ticket pricing at $20 for all shows. Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to offer 15% off regular ticket prices for Military/Veterans and Teachers (please call the box office to request that discount and have ID ready to show upon arrival). $20 rush tickets for adults and $10 rush tickets for students are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability; theatergoers must be present at the box office).

American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance on Sunday July 19 at 2pm. Farmers Alley's ASL performances are generously sponsored by Barbara A. Rider & Fred W. Sammons as well as John & Lisa Schuemann. ASL Tickets are available for purchase at farmersalleytheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 269-343-2727.

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