Interview: Lauren Quigley of ESCAPE TO MARGARETAVILLE at Cornwell's Dinner Theatre, Turkeyville, USA

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Escape to Margaretaville, opening this Wednesday in Marshal, Michigan, July 9th-August 22nd, 2026, at Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre, Turkeyville USA, for a multi-week engagement. On a small island in the Caribbean, vacationers and the laid-back staff of the Margaritaville bar flirt, unwind, and sip drinks under the sun. When an ambitious tourist named Rachel arrives with her friend Tammy for a much-needed vacation, she finds an unexpected romance with Tully, the island bartender and musician. As paradise collides with real life, both are faced with deciding what they want beyond the sandy beaches of Margaritaville. This tropical romantic comedy has plenty to laugh at and a sweet love story – all underscored by Jimmy Buffett’s classic tunes, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (Survivor’s Remorse, Shameless), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for!

Broadway World was fortunate to interview Lauren Quigley, who plays Tammy, ahead of the show’s opening night!

Broadway World Michigan (BWW): Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and then your theatre career as an introduction?

Lauren Quigley: I grew up in the Philadelphia area (Go Birds!) and moved to New York in 2017 to go to Drama School at Tisch. I graduated during the pandemic, so it took a while to feel like I was gaining traction in the industry, but these last couple of years have been lucky. I’ve done a couple of TYA National Tours with TheaterWorksUSA and regional work at theaters across the country. My best roles are Girl in Once at Hackmatack Playhouse, and Patsy Cline in A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline here at Cornwell’s.

BWW: How would you describe your character, Tammy?

Lauren: Tammy is fun, funny, silly, and loyal. She’s a great complement to Rachel’s more serious personality, and I think her relationship with Brick is so sweet.

BWW: Who do you think Tammy is?

Lauren: Tammy is a really kind and special person who I think can be kind to a fault. I don’t think that before Brick, anyone romantic has ever shown her that she can be loved unconditionally, so she accepts a lot that she doesn’t deserve.

BWW: Did you do any special preparation for your role?

Lauren: Nothing too special, really just getting familiar with the lines/music and listening to a lot of Jimmy Buffett!

BWW: Do you see any similarities between Tammy and yourself?

Lauren: I think hindsight is 20/20, and you don’t always realize that better is out there for you in life until you’ve seen it. I can really relate to that experience. Tammy is learning to love herself fully and about the good things that come when you do that. My twenties have been all about that for sure.

BWW: Do you have special pre-show or post-show rituals that you do?

Lauren: A good stretch and vocal warm-up!

BWW: How would you describe Escape to Margaritaville in your own words?

Lauren: A fun, silly summer musical and a good time for all!

BWW: What was your introduction to Escape to Margaritaville?

Lauren: I saw the original Broadway cast when I was in college and thought it was so much fun. My roommates and I each got the specialty Marg the theater was selling, probably for like $500 / each lol, but it was awesome.

BWW: Do you have a favorite moment, line, and/or song in the show?

Lauren: “Cheeseburger in Paradise” is obviously a great one, and my biggest moment in the show for sure. But Ethan (Brick) and I also have a duet called “We Are the People Our Parents Warned Us About” - that’s a really sweet song and the moment where Brick and Tammy start to really fall in love.

BWW: What makes Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre’s production of Escape to Margaritaville special?

Lauren: A huge chunk of the cast already knows each other, and we’re all going in super excited for that reunion. I think given the fun-loving nature of the show, the chemistry everyone has will really shine, and it will make for a big party.

BWW: What makes Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre’s interpretation of Escape to Margaritaville unique?

Lauren: It’s a dinner theater, so my hope is that the audience will get to eat, drink, and immerse themselves in that resort feeling alongside us!

BWW: I heard Ethan Badders (Brick), and you are actually a couple in real life and are currently on tour together. Tell us about that.

Lauren: Yes! It’s the best ever! It is so hard to have consistent work as an actor in this industry, let alone alongside your significant other, so to get to have multiple jobs together is really something I’m so grateful for. We just came off a National Tour with TheaterWorks USA (Funny enough, choreographed by Sara Andreas, who was in the OBC of Margaritaville!). He’s just my favorite person to hang out with and also an amazing scene partner, so it’s a win-win. We’ve never played love interests before, but there’s so much overlap there. Brick really makes Tammy laugh, and he makes her feel so seen and beautiful, which is what Ethan does for me. I hope that comes through for the audience, and I know it’s really going to be a special memory for us to do it.

BWW: If given the chance to see something else, why should people come see Escape to Margaritaville?

Lauren: It’s the perfect summer fun show! The world is so serious, and Margaritaville is true escapism. Plus, Margs!

BWW: Why should people see Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre’s production of Escape to Margaritaville?

Lauren: Because this cast together is really going to create something infectious - you will feel a part of it!

BWW: What would you say to someone with no prior knowledge of the Escape to Margaritaville to get them to see the production?

Lauren: It’s truly just a great chance to eat, drink, and be merry. It’s raunchy and silly but also heartwarming, and if you love Jimmy Buffett’s music, then that’s a plus!

BWW: Do you have a personal social media contact you want listed for the readers?

Lauren: Yes! My Instagram is @laurenrquigley. I’m repped by Jim Keith / The Movement Talent Agency (@mtaagency on Instagram).

See Lauren and all the wonderful cast of Escape To Margaritaville, July 9th-August 22nd, 2026, at Cornwell’s Turkeyville Dinner Theatre, as part of the 2026 season! Ticket and show information can be found at https://turkeyville.com/dinner-theater/

Connect with Cornwell Theatre for complete info on its 2026 season at www.turkeyville.com/dinner-theater/, on Instagram at @cornwellsturkeyvilleusa/, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CornwellsTurkeyville/