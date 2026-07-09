JERSEY BOYS 20th Anniversary Tour to Return to Midland Center for the Arts

NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. Sign Up

Tickets for the Midland Center for the Arts engagement of the original Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical sensation Jersey Boys will go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. for performances October 30 - November 1, 2026.

This engagement of Jersey Boys is part of a multi-city North American Tour beginning September 2026 in celebration of its 20th Anniversary year. Casting will be announced at a later date..

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Grammy Award-winner Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe. The recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.

The Broadway production originally opened on November 6, 2005, and by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history. It returned to New York with a new production from November 2017 to May 2022. Jersey Boys has also had multiple record-breaking U.S. National Tours from 2006 through 2022, as well as productions in Las Vegas, Chicago and Toronto.

Jersey Boys ran in London's West End from Mar. 18, 2008 to Mar. 26, 2017 and, at the time, was the 6th longest musical running in the West End. The musical returned to the West End as the first show to play the reinstated Trafalgar Theatre from Apr. 14, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2024. Jersey Boys previously played three record-breaking UK and Ireland tours from 2014 to 2016, 2017 to 2019 and 2021 to 2022.

A Jersey Boys 20th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour also opened on June 15, 2026, at the New Wimbledon Theatre, currently booking dates through 2027.

Don't Miss a Michigan News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...