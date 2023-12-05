True Tickets Partners With Flint Institute Of Music to Enhance Ticketing Experience For Performing Arts Patrons

This collaboration aims to enhance the ticketing experience for performing arts and music lovers attending events at its prestigious and historical venues.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards
A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS Comes to The Farmington Players Barn in December Photo 3 A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS Comes to The Farmington Players Barn in December
ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Is Coming To The Fisher Thea Photo 4 ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in April

True Tickets Partners With Flint Institute Of Music to Enhance Ticketing Experience For Performing Arts Patrons

True Tickets, a leading digital ticket delivery platform, is pleased to announce a new partnership with FIM. This collaboration aims to enhance the ticketing experience for performing arts and music lovers attending events at its prestigious and historical venues.

FIM delivers diverse and world-premiere performing arts productions, community programs, touring music and comedy shows, and Broadway productions from all over the world. True Tickets specializes in providing innovative ticketing solutions that prioritize transparency, security, and ease of use. With their cutting-edge technology, True Tickets streamlines the ticketing process, ensuring a seamless experience for both event organizers and attendees.

By joining forces with FIM, True Tickets will leverage their expertise to transform the way patrons receive and manage tickets. This partnership will introduce advanced features and benefits that enhance the overall ticketing experience, including improved access control, personalized event recommendations, and convenient and secure mobile ticketing. This partnership comes at a crucial time when the live events industry is adapting to new challenges and increasing demands for digital solutions.

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with FIM to provide performing arts enthusiasts with a seamless ticketing experience. By combining our innovative technology with the institute's renowned events and programs, we're proud to bring a more enjoyable and convenient ticketing experience to the Flint performing arts community."

FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine is equally enthusiastic about the partnership, saying, “Our organization prides itself on offering world-class performances and educational programs. With True Tickets' advanced ticketing solutions, FIM will not only provide exceptional performing arts experiences, but also deliver a hassle-free ticketing process to our loyal patrons.”

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Stories of Family & Flight Take Center Stage In New Episodes Of WORLD Series STORIES F Photo
Stories of Family & Flight Take Center Stage In New Episodes Of WORLD Series STORIES FROM THE STAGE

Season seven of the WORLD series 'Stories from the Stage' continues with episodes about family and flight. Viewers will hear personal stories from tellers in the greater Boston area, recounting scary, funny, and heartwarming experiences. Stream the episodes on various platforms starting on Monday.

2
Ledisi Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in Detroit Photo
Ledisi Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in Detroit

Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi will make waves with her latest single, 'Sell Me No Dreams,' announced via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG, marking the highly anticipated follow-up to her #1 Billboard chart-topping sensation, 'I Need To Know.' Don't miss this incredible performance by the talented artist.

3
Theatre NOVA to Present THE YEAR WITHOUT A PANTO CLAUS By Carla Milarch And R. MacKenzie L Photo
Theatre NOVA to Present THE YEAR WITHOUT A PANTO CLAUS By Carla Milarch And R. MacKenzie Lewis

'Theatre NOVA presents 'The Year Without a Panto Claus' by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis. Join Jingle and Jangle as they search for Santa and bring back Christmas cheer.

4
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to ThumbCoast Theaters This Week Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to ThumbCoast Theaters This Week

ThumbCoast Theaters will present Elf the Musical as this year’s family-friendly holiday production at The Boardwalk Theatre! Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in Michigan A Christmas Carol
Meadow Brook Theatre (11/17-12/24)Tracker
Wicked in Michigan Wicked
Detroit Opera House (1/24-2/18)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Michigan Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Dow Event Center [Heritage Theater] (1/09-1/09)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Michigan On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Whiting Auditorium (3/12-3/13)
A Little More Alive in Michigan A Little More Alive
Meadow Brook Theatre (2/14-3/10)
Napoleon Dynamite in Michigan Napoleon Dynamite
Miller Auditorium (1/19-1/19)
RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES in Michigan RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES
Miller Auditorium (5/14-5/14)
Native Gardens in Michigan Native Gardens
Meadow Brook Theatre (3/20-4/14)
Every Christmas Story Told (and Then Some)! By Michael Carleton, James Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez Sponsored by Brighton Light House of Brighton in Michigan Every Christmas Story Told (and Then Some)! By Michael Carleton, James Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez Sponsored by Brighton Light House of Brighton
A Wilde Theatre (12/01-12/10)
Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty | The Tour in Michigan Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty | The Tour
Miller Auditorium (1/11-1/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You