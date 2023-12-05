True Tickets Partners With Flint Institute Of Music to Enhance Ticketing Experience For Performing Arts Patrons

True Tickets, a leading digital ticket delivery platform, is pleased to announce a new partnership with FIM. This collaboration aims to enhance the ticketing experience for performing arts and music lovers attending events at its prestigious and historical venues.

FIM delivers diverse and world-premiere performing arts productions, community programs, touring music and comedy shows, and Broadway productions from all over the world. True Tickets specializes in providing innovative ticketing solutions that prioritize transparency, security, and ease of use. With their cutting-edge technology, True Tickets streamlines the ticketing process, ensuring a seamless experience for both event organizers and attendees.

By joining forces with FIM, True Tickets will leverage their expertise to transform the way patrons receive and manage tickets. This partnership will introduce advanced features and benefits that enhance the overall ticketing experience, including improved access control, personalized event recommendations, and convenient and secure mobile ticketing. This partnership comes at a crucial time when the live events industry is adapting to new challenges and increasing demands for digital solutions.

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with FIM to provide performing arts enthusiasts with a seamless ticketing experience. By combining our innovative technology with the institute's renowned events and programs, we're proud to bring a more enjoyable and convenient ticketing experience to the Flint performing arts community."

FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine is equally enthusiastic about the partnership, saying, “Our organization prides itself on offering world-class performances and educational programs. With True Tickets' advanced ticketing solutions, FIM will not only provide exceptional performing arts experiences, but also deliver a hassle-free ticketing process to our loyal patrons.”