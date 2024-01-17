Tipping Point Theatre Presents Michigan's First Production Of THE CHINESE LADY

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) continues its 16th theatrical season on February 7, 2024, with the Michigan premiere of The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh and directed by Metro Detroiter Jasmine Rivera. TPT's productions of vibrant, culturally significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.



Afong Moy is fourteen years old when she's brought to the United States from Guangzhou Province in 1834. Allegedly the first Chinese woman to set foot on U.S. soil, she has been put on display for the American public as “The Chinese Lady.” For the next half-century, she performs for curious white people, showing them how she eats, what she wears, and the highlight of the event: how she walks with bound feet. As the decades wear on, her celebrated sideshow comes to define and challenge her very sense of identity. Inspired by the true story of Afong Moy's life, we see a dark, poetic yet whimsical portrait of America through the eyes of a young Chinese woman. Compelling, profound, and sharply funny, it poses a question: when we look, do we really see?

“In Michigan, Asian Americans comprise the fastest growing population in the state. To bring this production to a Michigan theater is to recognize these local communities and honor their long presence in our nation's history,” states Jasmine Rivera, director of TPT's The Chinese Lady. “The changing face of our state brings with it the opportunity for Michiganders to listen, learn and connect with one another in ways that before were not possible, be it through community dialogues, new shared traditions or inclusive artistic exchange. The Chinese Lady, led by an Asian American creative cast and team in Michigan's historically white-dominated professional theatre landscape, is a part of that essential turning tide.”

“Over a year ago I saw this stunning new play in Chicago” said TPT Producing Artistic Director, Julia Glander. “I wanted to bring this experience to Northville, make space for representation for our growing Asian American population, and offer something in which we could explore the unknown. This play, directed by the insightful Jasmine Rivera, will do that and more.”

TPT will host a very special opening night pre-glow reception on Saturday, February 10th beginning at 5 p.m. in the lobby preceding the 6 p.m. performance. Hors d'oeuvres and wine will be provided free of charge to all patrons with tickets to the February 10th performance.

Jasmine Rivera is a director, writer, producer, and actor from Detroit. She is thrilled to make her directorial debut at Tipping Point with The Chinese Lady. Other Michigan theatre directing credits include Mrs. Harrison and The Cake at Williamston Theatre (Wilde Award winner for Best Play and Best Director). As a narrative filmmaker she has directed and produced four narrative films including Nain Rouge, which won numerous awards for Best Short Film and Best Director and screened at film festivals around the country. Her latest narrative short, American Prophet, is set in 1968 Detroit and based on the true story of peacemaker Bishop Thomas Gumbleton. Rivera was a Junior Professional Media Fellow at the United Nations University and a Detroit Sundance Screenwriters Lab Fellow. A recipient of a 2014 Kresge Arts Fellowship Award, she earned her Master of Fine Arts in Film Directing at Columbia University. A social justice advocate as well as artist, Rivera is also co-executive director for Rising Voices, a nonprofit organization that organizes and develops the leadership of Asian American women, youth and families in Michigan.

Visit Click Here for exact performance dates and times.

The Chinese Lady: February 7 through March 3, 2024. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on January 17, 2024.

The Squirrels: April 10 through May 5, 2024. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on March 13, 2024.

Tickets for The Chinese Lady are available for purchase beginning January 17, 2024, by visiting Click Here, or by calling the Ticket Office at 248.347.0003. Discounts for seniors (62 and over), military and students are also available at the Box Office window located inside Tipping Point Theatre at 361 East Cady Street, Northville, MI 48167, or by phone at 248.347.0003.

Discounts for groups of 10+ are available for purchase by calling the Ticket Office at 248.347.0003 or at the Ticket Office window.

