Three New Shows Go On Sale At Miller Auditorium This Week; FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and More!

Miller Auditorium has announced that tickets will soon be available for Dragons and Mythical Beasts, Fiddler on the Roof and Madagascar the Musical, all as part of the Ashley HomeStore Spotlight Series. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., this Friday, Dec. 9, at the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office and online at MillerAuditorium.com. Call (269) 387-2300 for more details.

Calling all brave heroes to meet the Dragons and Mythical Beasts! Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical new show for all the family. Unveil a myriad of dark secrets and come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon... This Olivier Award nominated show comes to the USA direct from the West End, from the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life. Don't miss this brand-new spell-binding adventure, live on stage! It comes to Miller on Saturday, March 25, 2023 @ 2 p.m.

Audiences across North America are toasting a new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF! Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;'" Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer-Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life! Venture to Anatevka on Tuesday, May 2nd @ 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 9 @ 6:30 p.m., join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they bound out of the zoo and onto the stage in the live musical spectacular, Madagascar the Musical. This smash-hit musical features all of your favorite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. This brand-new musical from Dreamworks (Shrek The Musical) will leave audiences with no choice but to "Move It, Move It!" Age guidance: 3+

More information is available by calling (269) 387-2300, online at millerauditorium.com or by visiting the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office. Groups of 10 or more can call (269) 387-2253 for special discounts.