Three New Shows Are Now On Sale at Miller Auditorium

Tickets to three shows, as part of Miller Auditorium's Ashley HomeStore Spotlight Series, are on sale now. The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus, Voctave: The Corner of Broadway and Main Street and The Magic of Rob Lake are coming to Kalamazoo for one performance each. The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus will leave audiences awe-struck on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. Voctave is coming Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. to delight audiences. The Magic of Rob Lake will amaze Saturday, Mar. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

As a special treat for fans of The Peking Acrobats, this all new production now features performers from The Shanghai Circus to create a very special Chinese Acrobatic extravaganza unlike any other! This attraction has been called "incredible," "breathtaking," and "quite unbelievable," to quote but a few of the critics. The Peking Acrobats feat. The Shanghai Circus offers more than a glimpse into the fascinating traditions of the Orient. It consists of sensational Chinese acrobatics, comedy, balancing feats and much more. A truly Oriental spectacular and a show for all ages, the grace and precision of the acrobats are the triumph of years dedicated training and discipline. The art of Chinese acrobatics transcends time to the delight of people of all ages!

A cappella sensation Voctave has had over 150 million social media views of their videos, and their latest album, The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition, reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts. Their previous album, The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2, debuted at number 3 on the iTunes charts. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger James Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life to represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Hailing from Central Florida, the eleven members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings. The group has performed with GRAMMY, Dove and American Music Award recipients including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer. Voctave's eight albums are digitally available on all platforms.

One of the world's most celebrated illusionists, Rob Lake has dazzled and entertained millions with his mind-blowing illusions on network television, in Times Square, on the Vegas strip, in Atlantic City, and before Sold-out audiences in casinos, arenas, and theaters worldwide. His astonishing original illusions are uniquely presented as awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale. Named "The World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC and "The Top Illusionist in the World" by Caesars Entertainment, the world's largest gaming organization, Rob is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing award-winning illusion spectacular.

Tickets are on sale now for all shows online at millerauditorium.com, by calling (269) 387-2300 or by visiting the Miller Auditorium Box Office. Groups of 10 or more are eligible for special discounts to most shows by calling (269) 387-2253.