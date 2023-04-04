Theatre NOVA Announces the World Premiere of SPLATTERED! By Hal Davis and Carla Milarch

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 04, 2023  

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, kicks off the new year with the world premiere of "SPLATTERED!" by Hal Davis and Carla Milarch, which runs April 21 through May 14, 2023.

It is evening at New York's Museum of Modern Art, where old friends, cousins, and lovers - Sylvie, Astrid, and Justin - gather at a wedding reception. Seminarian Justin sneaks off to be alone in Gallery 406, where he encounters Jackson Pollock's famous splatter painting One: Number 31, 1950. As the painting mesmerizes him, Pollock's ghost emerges to challenge some of Justin's most fundamental beliefs, divulging stories, and secrets of Pollock's turbulent life. Meanwhile, Astrid and Sylvie come and go, appealing to Justin to join the party, as conflicts from their past bubble back to the surface, prompting Justin to question his choices and his chosen future.

Directed by Briana O'Neal, "SPLATTERED!" features Artun Kircali, Marie Muhammad, Andrew Huff, and Allison Megroet. The production and design team includes Monica Spencer and Forrest Hejkal (scenic design), Jeff Alder (lighting design), Genevieve Compton (costume design), Carla Milarch (sound and props), and Carolyn Pierce (stage manager).

For the health, safety, and well-being of our patrons, staff, and artists, COVID safety measures will be in place. All artists and staff participating in the season must be fully vaccinated, and patrons must wear a mask while in the building. This policy is subject to change at any time in accordance with fluctuating local, state, and federal guidelines. Please check our website for our current policy before attending.

Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St., Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets for plays are $22. In addition, Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them at all performances.

Tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions may be purchased online at Click Here. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit Click Here.




