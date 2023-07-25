Theatre NOVA Announces The Michigan Premiere Of MLIMA'S TALE By Lynn Nottage From September 1 - 24

Directed by Lynch Travis, “Mlima's Tale” features Darius Franklin, David Moy, Marie Muhammad, and Mike Sandusky.

Jul. 25, 2023

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, kicks off the new year with the world premiere of “Mlima's Tale” by Lynn Nottage, directed by Lynch Travis, which runs September 1-24, 2023. 

A ghost story for our times. Mlima is a magnificent African elephant killed by the underground ivory market for his tusks. As his soul accompanies his tusks on a path forged by greed and colonialism, Mlima takes us on a journey through the agonizing tradition of mining animals. This groundbreaking work by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright marries theatricality and social commentary in a play that will truly haunt you. 

Directed by Lynch Travis, “Mlima's Tale” features Darius Franklin, David Moy, Marie Muhammad, and Mike Sandusky. The production and design team includes Paul Taylor (scenic design), Jeff Alder (lighting design), Kennikki Jones Jones (sound designer), and Briana O'Neal (stage manager).

All Thursday performances will be mask-required to provide a safe space for our immunocompromised patrons and those who want a higher level of risk mitigation. On dates when masks are not required, we recommend patrons wear masks. This policy is subject to change anytime, following fluctuating local, state, and federal guidelines. Please check our current COVID-19 policy before your scheduled performance date.

Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St., Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets for plays are $22. In addition, Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them at all performances.

Tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions may be purchased online at Click Here. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking and quick access to the city's restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor's YMCA through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit Click Here

Theatre NOVA is dedicated to raising awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and new playwrights in a diverse and expanding audience; and providing resources and outlets for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new plays and playwrights.




Recommended For You