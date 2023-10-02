The University Of Michigan's Musical Theatre Department And The Encore Musical Theatre Join Forces For THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

This exciting partnership, sponsored by Main Street Optometry in Dexter, is set to take center stage in The Maas Theater at The Encore.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

The University Of Michigan's Musical Theatre Department And The Encore Musical Theatre Join Forces For THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The University Of Michigan's Musical Theatre Department And The Encore Musical Theatre Join Forces For THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE It's a harmonious collaboration that's sure to hit all the right notes! The Encore Musical Theatre Company, Southeast Michigan's premier destination for top-quality musical productions, is teaming up with the Musical Theatre Department at The University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre and Dance for ten show-stopping performances of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

This exciting partnership, sponsored by Main Street Optometry in Dexter, is set to take center stage in The Maas Theater at The Encore, located in the historic Copeland building in Dexter, Michigan from October 19-29. 

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful and heartwarming musical that has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, the show charms audiences with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

What truly elevates this collaboration is the participation of Vincent Cardinal, a distinguished Michigan professor and esteemed member of The Encore's Board of Directors. Cardinal, who is directing the production, brings a wealth of expertise, bridging the gap between these two exceptional institutions, and ensuring that audiences have an opportunity to see the future stars of musical theater gaining the invaluable experience of working in a professional setting. The combination of The Encore's commitment to excellence and the University of Michigan's Musical Theatre Department's dedication to nurturing emerging talent guarantees a memorable performance. 

“The Encore, with its intimate setting and commitment to producing Broadway-worthy productions, is the ideal venue for this collaboration.” Says Cardinal. “Artistic Director, Dan Cooney, and I have been talking about a collaboration for quite some time now and we are thrilled that it is finally coming to fruition!”

This partnership is a testament to The Encore Musical Theatre Company's vision of becoming a nationally recognized regional theater and a go-to destination for musical productions in the Great Lakes Region. It's an exciting step forward for both institutions, and the result is sure to be nothing short of spectacular. 

Tickets for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee can be purchased through The Encore's box office at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI, by calling 734-268-6200 or by visiting their website at Click Here. Ticket prices range from $38 - $54, with $28 tickets available for patrons 12 and under.

The Encore is a leading, non-profit professional theater company dedicated to bringing captivating performances to our community. With a rich history of delivering exceptional entertainment, The Encore has established itself as a cornerstone of the local arts scene. Celebrating its 15th Season, The Encore continues to push boundaries, inspire creativity, and provide unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.




