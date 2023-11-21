The Paul Keller Ensemble Comes to Stagecrafters for a One-Night Concert

The performance is on Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

The Paul Keller Ensemble Comes to Stagecrafters for a One-Night Concert

 Stagecrafters Presents A Jazzy Holiday Celebration on Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI.

Stagecrafters is decking the halls for an evening of jazzy and joyful holiday classics performed by the Paul Keller Ensemble, featuring vocalist Sarah D'Angelo. Keller's jazz groups have entertained audiences at venues throughout Michigan, including the Detroit International Jazz Festival, the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, the Ann Arbor Jazz and Blues Festival, and the Michigan Jazz Festival. 

The Paul Keller Ensemble eagerly awaits their special evening at the Baldwin Theatre. Patrons can expect familiar and beloved yuletide melodies and nifty three horn arrangements.Vocalist and clarinetist Sarah D’Angelo brings extra joy, charm and grace to the proceedings. ”Please let us make you smile and tap your toes to beloved songs of the season. We will put you in the Holiday spirit with our happy and entertaining jazz” says Keller.

Tickets can be purchased at stagecrafters.org and are $35 plus a $3 fee per ticket. The evening includes pre-show eats and treats  at 7p.m.,and the show begins at 8p.m. 




