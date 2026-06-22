The Gilmore and Le Piano Symphonique to Present Pianist Sophia Liu in Transatlantic Series

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The Gilmore and Le Piano Symphonique, the Lucerne-based piano festival presented by the Luzerner Sinfonieorchester, today announced their latest collaboration celebrating and promoting exceptional young pianists. In a new approach to fostering promising talent and enriching the piano repertoire, the two institutions have jointly chosen Sophia Liu, one of the brightest stars of her generation, to perform a dual-continent recital bridging the Atlantic: on September 20, 2026, at The Gilmore Rising Stars Series in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and on January 16, 2027, at the sixth edition of Le Piano Symphonique in Lucerne, Switzerland.

While distinct in location and focus, The Gilmore and Le Piano Symphonique share a deep connection through their programming of world-renowned classical and jazz pianists, artist collaborations and international arts partnerships. Conceived by their respective Executive and Artistic Directors - The Gilmore's Pierre van der Westhuizenand Le Piano Symphonique's Numa Bischof Ullmann - this new initiative to stage an ocean-spanning concert series offers a glimpse into the future of piano music.

'The Gilmore and Le Piano Symphonique share a common vision: to discover and foster exceptional talent and to allow artists to share the depth and breadth of the piano repertoire with audiences around the world.' - Numa Bischof-Ullman, Artistic and Executive Director, Le Piano Symphonique



This marks the second collaboration with The Gilmore and Le Piano Symphonique. Just this past year, they co-presented The Kalamazoo Flow (2026), a new solo piano work commissioned by The Gilmore from leading Swedish composer Anders Hillborg. The 2024 Gilmore Artist winner Alexandre Kantorow first premiered it in January 2026 at Le Piano Symphonique then in May 2026 at the Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival.

SOPHIA LIU

At just 17, Canadian pianist Sophia Liu is rapidly emerging as one of the most compelling artists of her generation. Her 'extremely clear, delicate, refined and almost supernaturally fluid' touch, as described by Le Monde, combined with what Bachtrack called her 'phenomenal virtuosity', has captivated audiences around the world. Sophia Liu opened her 2025/26 season with her debut with the NHK Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo and Osaka, performing Camille Saint-Saëns's Piano Concerto No. 2 under the baton of Eva Ollikainen. Further highlights of the season included recitals at the Konzerthaus Berlin, Festival International de Piano de La Roque d'Anthéron, Festival Radio France Occitanie Montpellier, Teatro La Fenice in Venice, Opéra National de Lyon, Tiroler Festspiele Erl, La Folle Journée in Nantes and Tokyo, Bologna Festival, Musashino Cultural Foundation and Tokyo Yamaha Hall. In North America, she performed recitals in Boston, Minnesota, Florida and Portland, and appeared as a soloist with the Vancouver Symphony and Calgary Philharmonic.



During the 2026/27 season, Sophia Liu will debut with orchestras including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, Orquesta Sinfónica de Castilla y León, Malmö Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Sinfonica di Bari, Orchestra I Pomeriggi Musicali and Auckland Philharmonia, to name only a few. Recent engagements have included performances with the Cleveland Orchestra, the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Nice at La Folle Journée de Nantes and the Orchestre National de Cannes at La Roque d'Anthéron.



Sophia Liu is also internationally active as a recitalist. Throughout the 2026/27 season, she is Artist-in-Residence at the Unione Musicale di Torino, and elsewhere will perform at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, Hamarikyu Asahi Hall in Tokyo, Muza Kawasaki Symphony Hall, Vancouver Recital Society, among others. In recent years, she has appeared at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, the International Chopin Piano Festival in Duszniki-Zdrój, the International Chopin and His Europe Festival in Warsaw, Festival La Grange de Meslay, Place des Arts in Montréal, the National Theater and Concert Hall in Taipei and the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts - Weiwuying.



Born in Shanghai, Sophia Liu was raised in Japan before moving to Montréal at the age of seven to study with Dang Thai Son. She has won several prizes at international piano competitions, including First Prize at the 18th Ettlingen International Piano Competition, First Prize at the Thomas & Evon Cooper International Competition and various awards at the first edition of the Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli International Piano Competition. In October 2025, she released her first solo studio album, featuring Liszt's Réminiscences de Norma and Chopin's Andante spianato et Grande Polonaise.

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