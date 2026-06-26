Midland Center for the Arts to Launch 'Pick 4 or More' Packages for 2026/27 Season

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Midland Center for the Arts has announced the return of its Pick 4 or More ticket package, offering a flexible way for audiences to experience the Center's 2026/27 season. Beginning today, patrons can build their own package by selecting four or more eligible performances from across the season while unlocking savings.

From Broadway tours and symphonic masterworks to global performances and powerful community theatre, this season is filled with opportunities to gather, connect and experience something memorable together. With Pick 4 or More, audiences can select four or more eligible performances and enjoy up to 10% off ticket prices, with just one flat processing fee per order.

“Pick 4 is a great option for patrons who want flexibility while still enjoying the benefits of packaging their tickets,” said Josh Holliday, Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Sales. “Whether you want to experience the magic of a Broadway national tour, enjoy the creativity of locally produced performances by Center Stage Theatre, be inspired by the exceptional artistry of the Midland Symphony Orchestra, or discover world-renowned artists coming to Midland, this offer makes it easy to build a season that fits your interests and your schedule.”

Patrons can choose from performances in the Broadway & Beyond, Midland Symphony Orchestra, Center Stage Theatre and Choirs, and Windows on Our World series. Highlights include:

The return of the Tony Award-winning phenomenon JERSEY BOYS

The milestone production RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION

The Midland Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops with Dez Duron

Globally inspired performances like CelloGayageum and Cirque Kalabanté

Center Stage Theatre productions including 9 TO 5 and COME FROM AWAY

By selecting four or more qualifying performances, patrons can unlock discounted prices and pay only one flat fee, rather than individual per-ticket processing fees. Please note: some events, including VIP tickets, are excluded from this offer.

To build a Pick 4 or More package, visit the Midland Center Ticket Office or contact Guest Services at 989.631.8250. Details about this promotion can be found at midlandcenter.org/pick4.

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