Video: 'Waving Through A Window' Preview from DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Farmers Alley Theatre

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Farmers Alley Theatre has released a promotional video of Keegan Sells singing 'Waving Through A Window' from its upcoming production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical set to open at the Kalamazoo venue on July 9.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows a socially anxious teenager whose private letter becomes the center of an unexpected web of connection, grief, and belonging. The musical has earned widespread recognition since its Broadway debut, winning multiple Tony Awards and developing a devoted following for its emotionally resonant score and its exploration of isolation and the human need to be understood.

Farmers Alley Theatre, a Kalamazoo institution now entering its 19th season, brings the production to downtown Kalamazoo this summer. The theatre has noted that some performances are already filling quickly, with tickets available through the company's website or by phone. DEAR EVAN HANSEN represents one of the most prominent titles in what the company recently announced as its 2026/2027 mainstage season, a lineup that also includes COME FROM AWAY and KIMBERLY AKIMBO.

The musical has been drawing significant regional attention this summer, with productions running or recently closed at companies across the country. BroadwayWorld recently published a review of Theatre Raleigh's production, which praised the cast and staging for finding genuine emotional depth in the show's themes of loneliness and the desire to belong.