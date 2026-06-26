P@W ONE ACT FESTIVAL to Feature Four Original Plays by Local Authors

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Playwrights @ Work (P@W) is the writers' group affiliated with Birmingham Village Players (BVP). Each summer four original one-act plays written by local authors are presented during the One Act Festival. Each play is unique and presents a slice of life that can make you laugh and often makes you think.

This summer's four brand-new productions include:

Sushi

In Sushi by Udi Kapen, a widower cautiously dips his toe back into the world of dating and tries to navigate his way through an awkward blind date. The cast includes Chris Martin as Dan, Laura Nanes as Amanda, Tony Mattar as Matt, Lisa Rich as Amy, and Rob Grodin as the Server.

The Coat

In The Coat, by Penelope Calcaterra, two sisters discover a mysterious secret their mother has been keeping for years. Therese Wisniewski plays Mom/Barb, Linda Watson is Laura, Laura Bradshaw-Tucker plays Lisa and Amber Zmick is Addy.

A Case for Marriage

It's 2015, and the Supreme Court has recognized the right of gay people to marry. Jill can't wait to tie the knot with her partner, Sandy. Sandy has other plans. A Case for Marriage was written by Laura Bradshaw-Tucker. Lisa Rich will play Sandy, Amber Zmick is Jill, Therese Wisniewski is Kate and Diane D'Agostino is her partner, Ann.

Digging Together

In Digging Together by Jennifer Ward a good man falls into addiction, bringing those he loves down with him...until a child's story brings his loving wife to her senses. The cast includes Steve Phelps as Pete, J Hayward as Jackson, and Kristen Dittus as Lindsey.

The One Act Festival featuring new never-before-produced plays will be held Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug 1 at 8:00pm plus a matinee at 2pm on Sunday Aug 2.

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