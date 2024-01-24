The Flint Institute of Music Presents Stellar Line-up For February

From concerts to performances, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

The Flint Institute of Music Presents Stellar Line-up For February

The Flint Institute of Music has announced a stellar line-up of shows for February:

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre: Into the Side of a Hill

Feb. 2 – 18 at FIM Elgood Theatre

Into The Side of a Hill, by award-winning playwright James Anthony Tyler and directed and choreographed by Ken-Matt Martin, is a high-energy, fast paced play that takes place at a historically Black university in 2004, where six fraternity brothers rehearse for a homecoming step show. As they rehearse, mental illness, toxic masculinity and war bring all the young men into battle with each other, and their brotherhood is tested. The production was developed in Flint Rep's 2022 New Works Festival and produced in association with Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Feb. 3 at FIM Capitol Theatre

For more than 30 years, The Fabulous Thunderbirds has been a true American band, earning respect for its devotion to the sounds of blues, R&B and rock ‘n roll. In 1986, the group reached a commercial peak with its smash album Tuff Enuff. The hit single of the same title, as well as “Wrap It Up” and “Look At That,” all became major hits, charting in the Billboard Top 40. 

Jay Allen – Night of Hope Tour

Feb. 15 at FIM Capitol Theatre

Country singer Jay Allen, of NBC's “The Voice” fame, wrote the song “Blank Stares” after seeing his mother suffer from Alzheimer's. A video of him performing the song with his mother on stage went viral, making Allen a household name around the world.

Flint Symphony Orchestra: Glinka, Mussorgsky & Tchaikovsky

Feb. 17 at FIM Whiting Auditorium

Enjoy the stately and dramatic music of the, featuring powerhouse composers Glinka, Mussorgsky and Tchaikovsky. William C. Byrd Competition Winner Antono Yost will perform. 

38 Special

Feb. 23 at FIM Capitol Theatre

Southern Rock band 38 Special has been entertaining audiences for more than four decades, with numerous gold and platinum album awards standing in testament to their legacy. 38 Special is known for hits like “Hold on Loosely, “Rockin' into the Night” and “Caught Up in You,” among others.

Batman (1989) in Concert

Feb. 24 FIM Whiting Auditorium

Experience the caped crusader like never before at “The Batman in Concert.” Watch Batman unravel the mysteries of Gotham City as Flint Symphony Orchestra performs the captivating score live with the film.

The Life and Music of George Michael

Feb. 29 at FIM Whiting Auditorium

The Life and Music of George Michael is a brand-new, concert-style show that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans. The show captures the performance and sound of George Michael with staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career.



